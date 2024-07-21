The Best Cheese To Use For Making Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Dates

A staple cocktail party bite, classic bacon-wrapped stuffed dates consist of only three ingredients — the sweet date, the salty bacon, and the luscious cheese center. Combined, they make for a delectable mouthful that is swimming in flavors and textures. Since there are so few ingredients, all three must be top-notch. It's imperative to choose the best bacon for wrapping and source the highest quality dates. And for that, follow Ina Garten's pro tip for finding the freshest dates at the store.

When it comes to choosing cheese for stuffing, recipes often call for any old goat or blue cheese. But the cheese pros and connoisseurs are a little more particular about their choice for the creamy center.

Dominick DiBartolomeo — owner and president of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills as well as Domenico's Foods — recommends one blue cheese in particular as his top pick for bacon-wrapped stuffed dates: Gorgonzola Dolce Latte from Lombardy, Italy. It's a small-scale, artisan cheese that is among the favorites and finest of Northern Italy. He explained to Food Republic how the flavors work together: "It's slightly salty and acidic and creates a great contrast with the caramel-like sweetness of the date and finishes nicely with the smoky, salty flavor of the bacon." DiBartolomeo also opts for this particular gorgonzola because of the texture contrast and mouthfeel it adds. He covets the convergence of "the soft, gooey center of the date, the melted gorgonzola, and the crunchy exterior of the bacon."