The Best Cheese To Use For Making Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Dates
A staple cocktail party bite, classic bacon-wrapped stuffed dates consist of only three ingredients — the sweet date, the salty bacon, and the luscious cheese center. Combined, they make for a delectable mouthful that is swimming in flavors and textures. Since there are so few ingredients, all three must be top-notch. It's imperative to choose the best bacon for wrapping and source the highest quality dates. And for that, follow Ina Garten's pro tip for finding the freshest dates at the store.
When it comes to choosing cheese for stuffing, recipes often call for any old goat or blue cheese. But the cheese pros and connoisseurs are a little more particular about their choice for the creamy center.
Dominick DiBartolomeo — owner and president of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills as well as Domenico's Foods — recommends one blue cheese in particular as his top pick for bacon-wrapped stuffed dates: Gorgonzola Dolce Latte from Lombardy, Italy. It's a small-scale, artisan cheese that is among the favorites and finest of Northern Italy. He explained to Food Republic how the flavors work together: "It's slightly salty and acidic and creates a great contrast with the caramel-like sweetness of the date and finishes nicely with the smoky, salty flavor of the bacon." DiBartolomeo also opts for this particular gorgonzola because of the texture contrast and mouthfeel it adds. He covets the convergence of "the soft, gooey center of the date, the melted gorgonzola, and the crunchy exterior of the bacon."
Other fun variations of bacon-wrapped stuffed dates
With a touch of creativity and extra effort, it's easy to add your own flair to your bacon-wrapped stuffed dates. Minor additions beyond the classic three-ingredient combo can level up your next party platter or charcuterie board. Dominick DiBartolomeo suggests a simple way to enhance the trio: "I definitely think adding a whisky or bourbon glaze will take this to the next level." For those who want something kid-friendly or who abstain from alcohol, he suggests brushing the dates with maple syrup as a sticky, sweet alternative.
Adding a nut in the center of the date is a way to impart some crunch to each bite. You can toast almonds, pecans, or walnuts for an extra pop of flavor or just stick with raw. Snuggle the nuts inside the date with the cheese before wrapping them with the bacon.
Adding a piece of dried fruit inside the date is another way to add a surprising flavor note while elevating the sweetness and chewiness. A dried apricot pairs nicely with DiBartolomeo's Gorgonzola of choice. Herbs and spices will also heighten each mouthful. Opt for a dash of cayenne or smoked paprika for some heat, or sprinkle on some freshly chopped rosemary or thyme for a fun and fresh angle. And if you want to venture beyond the traditional cheeses, you could try one of the best blue cheese alternatives, like cheddar or ricotta, or use a few for a mixed batch.