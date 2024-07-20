Why You Should Consider Ditching The Tongs When Cooking Bacon
Some people swear by chopsticks to flip bacon, while others are brave enough to go in with their bare hands. People are particular about their bacon and how they cook it, but when it comes to the best way to flip strips in a pan, a spatula just might be the best way to go.
Unless the tongs are silicon or rubber-tipped, they can compromise your pan. Scratches, for example, undo non-stick pan's properties, and older Teflon pans may potentially release chips of toxic materials into your food. You also don't want to scratch an enamel pan, as it can release toxins and heavy metals as well, and the exposed metal may begin to rust. Even if you're not worried about damaging your pan, using tongs can rip or break the pieces of bacon, and mini strips just aren't as fun on the breakfast plate. For those cooking for a crowd, a spatula also allows you to flip several strips at once, which is much more difficult to do with tongs.
Any non-metal spatula will do, but one with slots that strain the grease is an even better option. A rubber-tipped offset fish spatula has some bend and flexibility to it, which will give you more control over the flip. Whatever tool you choose, always flip the strip away from yourself to avoid splatter burns on your skin and grease stains on your clothing.
Flip-free methods for cooking bacon
If you don't have a non-metal spatula yet but still want to enjoy your favorite breakfast, there are many other methods for cooking bacon. When it comes to stepping outside the realm of a frying pan, one of the most popular contenders — and Ina Garten's favorite way to cook breakfast bacon — is the oven. Pros include no splattery mess and room to cook a bunch at once. Some set their oven to bake, while others opt for a broil. Either way, simply line a sheet pan with parchment paper or foil, or use a wire rack atop the pan, and spread out the strips for an even cook.
The air fryer is becoming popular for countertop bacon. Like the oven, it eliminates the issue of splatter and mess, and has the added bonus of cooking the bacon faster. Depending on the size of your air fryer, a downside is that you can't cook as many strips at once as you can in an oven.
Speaking of countertop appliances, a toaster oven works just as well as an oven does. More on the unconventional side, a waffle maker can also be used to crisp up your bacon. Again, there will be no splatter, but fewer strips will fit at one time, and a flip is optional but encouraged. Lastly, the microwave is a tried-and-true alternative. Wrapped in paper towels to sop up the grease, you only need to zap your bacon strips for a few minutes.