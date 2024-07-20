Why You Should Consider Ditching The Tongs When Cooking Bacon

Some people swear by chopsticks to flip bacon, while others are brave enough to go in with their bare hands. People are particular about their bacon and how they cook it, but when it comes to the best way to flip strips in a pan, a spatula just might be the best way to go.

Unless the tongs are silicon or rubber-tipped, they can compromise your pan. Scratches, for example, undo non-stick pan's properties, and older Teflon pans may potentially release chips of toxic materials into your food. You also don't want to scratch an enamel pan, as it can release toxins and heavy metals as well, and the exposed metal may begin to rust. Even if you're not worried about damaging your pan, using tongs can rip or break the pieces of bacon, and mini strips just aren't as fun on the breakfast plate. For those cooking for a crowd, a spatula also allows you to flip several strips at once, which is much more difficult to do with tongs.

Any non-metal spatula will do, but one with slots that strain the grease is an even better option. A rubber-tipped offset fish spatula has some bend and flexibility to it, which will give you more control over the flip. Whatever tool you choose, always flip the strip away from yourself to avoid splatter burns on your skin and grease stains on your clothing.