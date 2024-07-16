Why Ree Drummond Adds Vinegar To Her Pie Crust

Tender and flaky pie crust is so much more than a vessel for delivering the filling — it should be just as delicious in its own right for the ultimate slice of pie. If you struggle to create a crust that's better than store-bought, Ree Drummond, Food Network television star and the writer behind the Pioneer Woman blog, suggests adding her secret ingredient of vinegar.

While Drummond may hate baking bread, she knows how to make a great pie crust. She recommends adding a splash of white vinegar to your dough (don't worry, it won't add a sour taste) and then freezing it before baking. The vinegar keeps the pie crust looking good by preventing discoloration, and popping it in the freezer creates a tender texture by allowing the dough's gluten to relax. Briefly-frozen pie crusts will also shrink less during baking. This makes for a better shape in the final baked good, an effect similar to chilling cookie dough.

If you're mixing up pie dough to use immediately, Drummond suggests putting it in the freezer for about 20 minutes before rolling it out. However, if you're freezing the dough for long term storage, you can either shape it into disks, wrap them plastic, and place them inside storage bags, or roll and shape them into disposable pie pans and freeze after covering in plastic wrap. Bake any frozen pie crusts (whether using vinegar or not) within three months for best results.