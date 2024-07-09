The Best Cocktail To Pair With Vodka Sauce

When biting into a plate full of spaghetti with vodka sauce, you ideally get a mouthful of creamy, sweet, and acidic pasta. In part, that's thanks to the alcohol, which can draw out fruity aromas and even add a hint of heat to the meal. You may wonder, then, with a vodka-heavy sauce, if your best bet is to use the same alcohol in an accompanying cocktail.

Since the meal features robust ripe tomatoes, you may also be tempted to pour a bold red wine. Based on the advice of Nathan Grunow, Wine Director at Jovanina's Broken Italian, you'd be making a mistake. "Try a juniper gin cocktail instead," Grunow shared with Food Republic. Grunow taps the infused vodka as the spirit of choice for this pairing.

"Start with something like Hendrick's, made into a classic gin and tonic or even a Negroni, to add some herbal hints and cut through some of the richness of the sauce," he explained. This way, you'll let a crisp cocktail do some heavy lifting at the dinner table. In addition to Hendrick's, newcomers to the spirit can seek out other London Dry-style gins for a similarly juniper-forward bottle — juniper being gin's aromatic main ingredient.