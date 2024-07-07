How Long Is Peanut Butter Good For Once It's Been Opened?

Peanut butter is one of the most delicious and culturally admired spreads. After cracking open a jar though, you may be wondering — does peanut butter expire? The short answer is: yes. But to determine how long the nutty spread will stay good after it's opened, the answer depends on a couple of factors, such as where you plan on storing it, and whether it features natural or commercially processed ingredients.

Peanut butter already has a longer shelf-life due to its high fat and low water content, which prevents and greatly delays microorganisms from growing. This isn't to say that PB can't eventually go bad. While it's always smart to be mindful of the "best by" date printed on jars, there are ways to ensure a longer shelf-life.

A jar of natural peanut butter is good for a month in your pantry whereas one with preservatives can last up to three months. However, both will stay fresh for two to six months longer (depending on the spread's ingredients) if refrigerated after opening.