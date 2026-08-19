The Best Grocery Store Copycat For McDonald's Sweet 'N Sour Sauce

Sauces play a pivotal role at McDonald's; there's a reason the chain carries such a variety. Dip fries into them or layer them into your sandwich; the flavors often serve as a cornerstone of the fast food experience. An option that especially wins over customers' hearts is the Sweet 'N Sour sauce: "[McDonald's] Sweet and Sour sauce is the best!" stated a Reddit poster.

Maybe you've even thought about grabbing a bottle of the condiment for the house, serving spicy crab rangoons or egg rolls alongside the Golden Arches favorite. The chain doesn't sell its own sauce in a bottled format; thankfully, though, there is a grocery store copycat that's close enough.

According to a former McDonald's corporate chef, Mike Haracz, on TikTok, Ken's Foods Sweet and Sour Sauce serves as an approximate dupe. Golden Arches' rendition features some unique ingredient additions for a sweet and sour sauce: Apricot and peach puree concentrates function as the primary fruit flavor base. Most often, sweet and sour sauce is made with pineapple instead. Thankfully, the Ken's Foods brand is also one of the few that uses apricot, but as just a concentrate. For an even better approximation, adjust the condiment with a few tweaks. "Get some apricot or peach preserves and mix it through," recommended Haracz — noting that some added sherry wine vinegar can round out the rendition. Craft a generous serving, and don't fret about how much asking for extra sauce at McDonald's will cost you, letting you enjoy the condiment with ease.