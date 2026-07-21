This Airline Has Had The Same Iconic Cocktail For Over 20 Years

Airlines devote a lot of money to advertising and marketing. However, when most people book flights, a driving factor, if not the deciding one, is what's cheapest. They can earn loyalty from regular travelers with a good frequent flyer program, but where brand reputation can really make a difference is with well-heeled passengers who cruise at 35,000 feet in first class. Airlines provide luxury benefits and perks to woo them, including dedicated airport lounges. Among the most exclusive are Virgin Atlantic's Clubhouses, open only to its highest-tier Upper Class passengers and certain elite frequent flyers, who've been able to sip on the signature cocktail called the Virgin Redhead since around 2004.

The sweet, tart, bubbly drink is made from a blended base of gin, fresh lemon juice, crème de cassis (blackcurrant liqueur), framboise (raspberry liqueur), raspberry purée, and sugar syrup. Prosecco is poured on top of the base in a Champagne flute, filling the elegant glass with a pinkish-red hue that reflects the Virgin Redhead name, crowned with a little white foam.

The cocktail is available at all of the Clubhouses, which are located at airports in six cities: London's Heathrow, New York's JFK, Los Angeles International, San Francisco International, Washington, D.C.'s Dulles, and O.R. Tambo in Johannesburg, South Africa. They serve classic cocktails, wine, and beer as well, and each also has its own signature drink. Among them are the Highline Blossom at JFK with Citron vodka, hibiscus tea, and Cointreau; San Francisco's Bay Berry, made from tequila, lemon, cranberry, and ginger beer; and the District Reserve in D.C. with bourbon, Cointreau, lemon, ginger, and blackberry.