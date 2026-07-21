This Airline Has Had The Same Iconic Cocktail For Over 20 Years
Airlines devote a lot of money to advertising and marketing. However, when most people book flights, a driving factor, if not the deciding one, is what's cheapest. They can earn loyalty from regular travelers with a good frequent flyer program, but where brand reputation can really make a difference is with well-heeled passengers who cruise at 35,000 feet in first class. Airlines provide luxury benefits and perks to woo them, including dedicated airport lounges. Among the most exclusive are Virgin Atlantic's Clubhouses, open only to its highest-tier Upper Class passengers and certain elite frequent flyers, who've been able to sip on the signature cocktail called the Virgin Redhead since around 2004.
The sweet, tart, bubbly drink is made from a blended base of gin, fresh lemon juice, crème de cassis (blackcurrant liqueur), framboise (raspberry liqueur), raspberry purée, and sugar syrup. Prosecco is poured on top of the base in a Champagne flute, filling the elegant glass with a pinkish-red hue that reflects the Virgin Redhead name, crowned with a little white foam.
The cocktail is available at all of the Clubhouses, which are located at airports in six cities: London's Heathrow, New York's JFK, Los Angeles International, San Francisco International, Washington, D.C.'s Dulles, and O.R. Tambo in Johannesburg, South Africa. They serve classic cocktails, wine, and beer as well, and each also has its own signature drink. Among them are the Highline Blossom at JFK with Citron vodka, hibiscus tea, and Cointreau; San Francisco's Bay Berry, made from tequila, lemon, cranberry, and ginger beer; and the District Reserve in D.C. with bourbon, Cointreau, lemon, ginger, and blackberry.
Airlines and travelers are redefining the sky-high drink
For most of its history, the Virgin Redhead was available exclusively at Virgin Atlantic's Clubhouses. Then, the airline teamed up with premium ready-to-drink cocktail brand Tom Savano in 2024 to create a canned version that it added to its regular in-flight offerings. The drink is complimentary for Upper Class passengers, while travelers in Economy and Premium have to pay for it.
Virgin Atlantic's move is part of a broader trend of airlines offering special cocktails and signature drinks on flights, sometimes teaming up with well-known mixologists and upscale bars. Some of them are canned, like the Virgin Redhead, which is easier for flight attendants because they don't have to mix them. They also have a uniform flavor, which is beneficial because things can taste different when flying. Airlines also sometimes tie them to the destination, like offering a special tiki-style drink on flights to tropical locations.
Some passengers even make their own cocktails, doing a bit of personal bartending at their seat with the mini liquor bottles you get on planes and mixers you can ask for, like soda and juice. They sometimes even tuck small bottles of flavor enhancers, like hot sauce or lemon and lime juice, into their carry-on bags to make their self-created libation just the way they like it.