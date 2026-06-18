The Type Of Mayo Five Guys Uses On Its Burgers
If you've ever bitten into one of Five Guys' iconic burger patties and wondered why the mayonnaise tastes so good, you're not alone. "[Every time] I go to Five Guys[,] I always find myself swooning over the mayo," one Redditor wrote. The label says Heinz, but it's much creamier and richer than the regular old stuff. Since it's obviously no ordinary mayo, what makes it special?
Five Guys has a unique Heinz mayonnaise recipe that is exclusive to the chain; it's not the same bottle you grab at the grocery store. Perhaps because the chain is known for its many toppings (and their quality), the mayo recipe underwent much experimentation until it settled on a winning formula.
According to Taste of Home, the Five Guys family tested 16 different kinds of mayonnaise before selecting the winner, and collaborating with Heinz. The chain still uses its own mayonnaise recipe, but its U.S. nutrition guide lists two supplier versions that differ slightly in nutrition and ingredients. Between the two, the second supplier (labeled Supplier S) has less water, more apple cider vinegar — while the first (Supplier K) has more high fructose corn syrup, so it might be a touch sweeter. Five Guys' version stands out for being especially creamy, tangy, and slightly sweet. The mayo easily complements the beef, melted cheese, pickles, or spicy toppings. You can even dip your hand-cut, twice-cooked fries in it, too!
Other fast food chains also customize classics — and how to make Five Guys-style mayo at home
Five Guys is not the only chain that puts a custom spin on a familiar item. For example, McDonald's Coke has a signature flavor because the chain uses chilled, filtered water, precise syrup ratios, and stainless-steel syrup tanks (rather than plastic bags) to keep the soda crisp and consistent. It also provides wider-than-average straws, so you get more Coke with each sip. Then there's Taco Bell's Baja Blast. This tropical-lime Mountain Dew flavor started as a Taco Bell exclusive and became popular enough for a 21-year-anniversary celebration. These items may sound simple at first, but they have each become a popular part of each chain's repertoire.
But can you buy the exact Five Guys mayo to bring home? Sadly, no, unless Five Guys and Heinz ever decide to go public with the recipe. If you want to get close when making mayo at home, there are a couple of things you can do. For one, skip the egg whites and use only the yolks for a richer texture. Alternatively, using a food processor creates a thicker, smoother emulsion. It will not be the actual Five Guys recipe, but those small tweaks can get homemade mayo much closer to what you get at the restaurant.