Why The Origin Of Chimichangas Is So Complicated

In Southwestern cuisine, just a few ingredients convey remarkable regionality. Colorado's spicy green chili uses Pueblo-grown Mirasol peppers, while New Mexico's version reaches for Hatch. Alternatively, order tacos and receive a large and thin flour tortilla, as opposed to a crispy hard shell, and you're in Arizona rather than California. So, investigate the origins of a dish like a chimichanga, and the history holds many stories.

To those unfamiliar, a chimichanga consists of a burrito — filled with various types of meat and cheese, as well as rice and beans — that is deep-fried, mouth-wateringly crispy. Encased in a large flour tortilla, the dish comes out dense and flavorful, typically accompanied by condiments like sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Precisely who came up with the concept of deep-frying burritos is unknown, but the strongest roots trace to Tucson, Arizona. Commonly, people credit the founder of still-operating El Charro Café – America's oldest family-owned Mexican Restaurant. Allegedly, in 1922, owner Monica Flin mistakenly dropped a ground beef burrito into a pan of hot oil. A slight burn followed — eliciting an expletive that started with a ch. Yet, to not curse in front of children, Flin gracefully transformed the word into chimichanga, which is Spanish for thingamajig. The dish name stuck.

It's a colorful story widely circulated in Tucson, yet not without its skeptics. Woody Johnson of Phoenix, Arizona-based Macayo's Mexican Kitchen, also claims to have invented the dish with an accidental drop in the 1940s. Others cite that chimichangas emerged on either side of the U.S.-Mexico border by unnamed cooks, before achieving widespread popularity. Now enjoyed across the U.S, many stake a claim to chimichanga's origins, a testament to the dish's beloved quality.