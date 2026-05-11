What Makes Denver's Mexican Hamburger So Special
From the many different types of pizza to wide-ranging hot dog recipes, the U.S. is home to a wondrous array of regional foods. Burgers are part of such dining diversity, with unique builds existing from sea to shining sea. In Denver, the local rendition of choice is the Mexican hamburger. Attributed to the now-shuttered Joe's Buffet, it's a meal that uniquely merges Mexican, Southwest, and American influences.
Instead of a bun, the recipe swaps in a large flour tortilla sized similarly to one used for a burrito. Atop goes a generous smear of refried beans, joined by a thin hamburger patty cooked to well-done on a griddle, pan, or grill. Many add a sprinkle of grated cheese, imbuing a quesadilla-like textural quality. The tortilla is then folded over and covered with generous spoonfuls of classic Coloradan green chili, a regional sauce composed of pork, roasted green mirasol peppers, and tomatoes. A few accoutrements, like shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and extra cheese, garnish the top, rounding out a burger rendition best eaten with a fork and knife.
It's a flavorful and comforting creation, with an appeal similar to Tex-Mex cuisine and New Mexican fare, only executed in Coloradan style. Served at cherished local diners like The Original Chubby's Denver and Sam's No. 3, it's a menu item that sits alongside burritos and classic burgers, bridging the gap between the two.
Local peppers fuel Colorado's unique regional burger traditions
Denver's food scene contains abundant Mexican dining options, ranging from delicious taquerias to standout chile rellenos, as well as a Michelin-noted pozole spot. Yet despite the name, the Mexican hamburger is thoroughly Coloradan in build. Burgers crafted in Mexico typically employ well-seasoned patties, often slow-cooked over charcoal. Colorado-style burgers, though, aren't afraid to turn soggy, upheld by the state's love for aromatic green chili.
In the cities of Pueblo and Colorado Springs, locals enjoy a similar dish to the Mexican hamburger, affectionately referred to as a Slopper. This interpretation relies on bread buns rather than tortillas, still containing a typical patty, all smothered with a generous serving of green chili and cheese. Many variations exist in the region, often enjoyed at local taverns. Elsewhere in the state, you'll also find eateries adding roasted green peppers sans sauce, a further testament to the state's love for homegrown peppers. All three renditions share the use of the aromatic local mirasol pepper, worked into the dish using Southwest technique. So travel around Colorado, and you'll discover many mouth-watering burger renditions, all adjusted to the local palate.