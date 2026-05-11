What Makes Denver's Mexican Hamburger So Special

From the many different types of pizza to wide-ranging hot dog recipes, the U.S. is home to a wondrous array of regional foods. Burgers are part of such dining diversity, with unique builds existing from sea to shining sea. In Denver, the local rendition of choice is the Mexican hamburger. Attributed to the now-shuttered Joe's Buffet, it's a meal that uniquely merges Mexican, Southwest, and American influences.

Instead of a bun, the recipe swaps in a large flour tortilla sized similarly to one used for a burrito. Atop goes a generous smear of refried beans, joined by a thin hamburger patty cooked to well-done on a griddle, pan, or grill. Many add a sprinkle of grated cheese, imbuing a quesadilla-like textural quality. The tortilla is then folded over and covered with generous spoonfuls of classic Coloradan green chili, a regional sauce composed of pork, roasted green mirasol peppers, and tomatoes. A few accoutrements, like shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and extra cheese, garnish the top, rounding out a burger rendition best eaten with a fork and knife.

It's a flavorful and comforting creation, with an appeal similar to Tex-Mex cuisine and New Mexican fare, only executed in Coloradan style. Served at cherished local diners like The Original Chubby's Denver and Sam's No. 3, it's a menu item that sits alongside burritos and classic burgers, bridging the gap between the two.