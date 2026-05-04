Did Colgate Really Sell Frozen Lasagna In The '60s?

When it comes to using Colgate to clean our teeth after eating, we consumers are fully on board (and we have been since the brand introduced its first toothpaste product in 1873). But having Colgate prepare the food we eat before brushing? Mm ... maybe not so much. Still, rumors abound that the 200-plus-year-old hygiene and household products company once attempted just that. Specifically, Colgate is said to have unsuccessfully launched a frozen lasagna in the 1960s.

There are many discontinued frozen entrees we'll likely never taste again — but did anybody ever try the alleged Colgate Beef Lasagna in the first place? In other words, did it really exist? Colgate certainly doesn't claim this purported black sheep of the brand family. There's no mention of lasagna — frozen or otherwise — on the historical timeline page of the company's website. What's more, Colgate's legal team has also outright denied any knowledge that such a product ever existed. It definitely isn't an obvious combination — after all, of the many ingredients a good lasagna should contain, toothpaste definitely isn't one of them.

Nevertheless, various internet posts continue to grind the rumor mill about the personal care giant's supposed foray into frozen foods. So, what's the truth? In this case, Colgate is probably being honest — while companies sometimes "forget" their failures, the lasagna is almost certainly just a creative reconstruction that became an urban legend.