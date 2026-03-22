While classic soda flavors like cherry and cream have long won over soft drink sippers, the 2020s saw the rise of a new option on shelves: prebiotic cola. Typically containing less sugar, as well as a dose of plant fiber, these beverages are marketed with a nutritional spin. As witnessed by the Poppi lawsuit controversy, some of their wellness benefits remain contested. Still, it's an exciting new option to sip on, defined by a pleasant flavor often derived from less-processed ingredients.

So, to see what these soft drinks are all about, our own Food Republic reviewer sampled and ranked several prebiotic colas. The brand that doesn't hit the spot? The Cove Classic Cola. Despite an inviting retro-inspired label, and visible USDA Organic and Zero Sugar stickers, this canned option tastes saccharine. Our reporter noted that stevia dominated the tongue, leading to an artificial sweetness that warded off another sip. Few other flavors appeared alongside it, establishing a taste best described as one-dimensional. To make matters worse, it was the priciest of the group at nearly $3, not winning any points in the value department, either.

The sentiment is shared by many consumers. "Cove soda is flat and left a bad aftertaste. It was the first soda I ever poured out," noted a Reddit user. "Easily the worst soda I've ever tasted," chimed in another commenter on the same thread. Such sharp reactions make this a cola brand to avoid.