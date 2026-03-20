Why Fish And Chips Used To Be Wrapped In Newspaper

Oftentimes, the way a food is served is no less important than its ingredients; the paper vessel used for fish and chips is a prime example. A bundle of crunchy fried food in the daily unlocks powerful memories for many — the newspaper functions as a nostalgic cornerstone. "I very clearly remember me and my mates regularly buying [fish and chips] ... with pocket money and us all getting newsprint-stained fingers," noted one Redditor.

To add to the blurry memories, some shops employed a protective layer of blank parchment paper, thereby eliminating contact between newsprint and fish. Chippy fans report spotting the technique by the 1960s, with documentation of the practice lasting into the 21st century.

Most likely, the use of newspapers at restaurants was banned by the U.K.'s 1990 Food Safety Act. Afterwards, some vendors pivoted to food-safe paper, while others opted for different container types. Some vessels — like Styrofoam — can turn takeout fish and chips soggy, still giving paper a practical edge. So while the best shops no longer employ newspaper, the tie between morning literature and fish will continue for decades to come.