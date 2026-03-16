10 Unexpected Ways To Use Everyday Kitchen Items

This one item is in nearly every kitchen drawer, thanks to its ability to strain liquid away from foods like pulled pork. But the spoons can do a lot more than that. The openings in the slotted spoon also make it quick and easy to separate yolks from egg whites. Poaching eggs and skimming cooled fat from soups and gravies are also popular uses for the utensils.

One thing people might overlook a slotted spoon for, however, is frying delicate items. That's understandable, because some of the spoons have openings that are too wide to hold small items. Others have slots that are too narrow to drain the oil properly from under larger items. That isn't the spoon's fault. Instead, it's the mismatch in what you're cooking, and the slot size needed to drain it without the item falling through.

To safely use a slotted spoon while frying, bring the spoon directly under the food item and lift it straight up from the hot oil. Allow the item to drain for a few seconds before transferring it to a wire rack or paper towels. Don't shake or tilt the spoon, as that can cause burns either from the item falling back into the oil, or the droplets flying off and hitting you.