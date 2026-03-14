Upgrade Bland Fried Eggs With This Iconic Sauce

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Employ the right fried egg cooking hacks, and you'll crank out perfectly crispy yet runny eggs stress-free. Nevertheless, when enjoyed standalone, the food's charms lie in texture rather than the flavor department. So if you're looking to enhance the experience, turn toward spooning chimichurri over a fried egg; it's an incredible combo that hits all the right notes.

To those unfamiliar, chimichurri is a beloved South American condiment consisting of oregano and parsley, punched up with garlic and chiles, then all mixed together with oil and vinegar. Boldly herbal and bright (with a touch of a bite), it's runnier than a pesto, traditionally meant to be dolloped atop a hearty charred steak.

Here's the revelation, though: This complex condiment marvelously mingles with a fried egg. The acid and heat cut through the rich yolk à la hot sauce — but with a comforting herbal backbone. Plus, fat is essential to preparing a fried egg and is just as welcome post-preparation, seeping into the food for added decadence. Not to mention, you can always riff on chimichurri by adding herbs like cilantro or mint, upping the spice via serranos, or incorporating lemon to tailor the combo to your preference.