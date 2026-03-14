Upgrade Bland Fried Eggs With This Iconic Sauce
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Employ the right fried egg cooking hacks, and you'll crank out perfectly crispy yet runny eggs stress-free. Nevertheless, when enjoyed standalone, the food's charms lie in texture rather than the flavor department. So if you're looking to enhance the experience, turn toward spooning chimichurri over a fried egg; it's an incredible combo that hits all the right notes.
To those unfamiliar, chimichurri is a beloved South American condiment consisting of oregano and parsley, punched up with garlic and chiles, then all mixed together with oil and vinegar. Boldly herbal and bright (with a touch of a bite), it's runnier than a pesto, traditionally meant to be dolloped atop a hearty charred steak.
Here's the revelation, though: This complex condiment marvelously mingles with a fried egg. The acid and heat cut through the rich yolk à la hot sauce — but with a comforting herbal backbone. Plus, fat is essential to preparing a fried egg and is just as welcome post-preparation, seeping into the food for added decadence. Not to mention, you can always riff on chimichurri by adding herbs like cilantro or mint, upping the spice via serranos, or incorporating lemon to tailor the combo to your preference.
Expand fried eggs and chimichurri into a filling breakfast
Standalone, the duo makes for an aromatic yet fuss-free breakfast, whether you buy a highly rated chimichurri online (like Don Marco's) or make your own (the condiment stores in the fridge for a week). However, this pairing readily welcomes other components, which will turn it into a full meal.
Pair the zesty condiment and egg to make a mouth-watering burrito filling, with the option to scramble rather than fry for a classic filling consistency. Alternatively, you can serve the combo over rice, tubers in the form of hash brown or breakfast potatoes, as well as a piece of toast, laying down a carb-y vessel to soak up all the flavors. Not feeling like cooking? Throw chimichurri fried eggs onto instant ramen noodles, crafting a satiating and flavorful breakfast cup.
The two ingredient pairing shines along meatier fare, too. Give ode to chimichurri's Argentine roots by crafting a flavorful and decadent rendition of steak and eggs, swap to a fatty pulled pork, or a batch of shrimp. There are many unexpected ingredients to upgrade fried eggs, with chimichurri among the best.