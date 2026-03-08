This North Carolina Gas Station Is Known For Its Sushi

There are certain things that come to mind when you think about gas station food, like chips, packaged snack cakes, candy, beef jerky, and even prepared items like pizza and the always-delicious hot dogs. But sushi is not one of them, as the prospect of eating raw fish from that kind of place does not seem like the safest thing to do. However, there is a gas station in Apex, North Carolina, with a small sushi restaurant where the food is so good it has been packing people in.

Akami Sushi Bar is located at the former site of a Subway inside a BP gas station's Han-Dee Hugo's convenience store. Chef-owner Wanchalerm "Bird" Owattragool opened its doors in 2021 as his first restaurant after learning and perfecting his sushi-making skills for some 20 years. The Thai native named it "Akami" after the lean red tuna cut that is prominent in traditional Japanese cuisine, but he also embraces the "Gas Station Sushi" nickname.

The restaurant has counter seating and tables, and is open every day except Sunday for lunch and dinner, though it closes for a couple of hours between the two services. As surprising as it may seem given the location, people can make reservations, but the busy spot no longer accepts them on Fridays and Saturdays. Some regular customers even have their own individual chopsticks, which are kept in a dedicated rack.