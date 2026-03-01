Olive Garden's Sister Restaurant Is Perfect For Tex-Mex Lovers

With around 900 operating locations as of February 2026, many know the cozy ambience, comforting pastas, and iconic breadsticks at Olive Garden. Yet, a little more regional (although still beloved), is the chain's sister restaurant, Chuy's. Founded in Austin, Texas, this Tex-Mex alternative operates approximately 100 outlets throughout 15 states, scattered predominantly in the South. Lone Star residents and out-of-towners alike like the chain's quirky, colorful attitude and Tex-Mex menu. It boasts classics like tacos, fajitas, enchiladas, chicken tortilla soup, and tres leches cake, all served with endless chips, salsa, and its iconic jalapeño dip.

Chuy's started in 1982 not far from the famed Barton Springs Pool in Austin, slowly building cult status across Texas. The chain may present easygoing, but fandom regarding queso and margaritas is serious business in the state, a niche Chuy's has successfully catered to for decades. For much of its operation, the chain grew slowly, exclusive to Texas, with the first out-of-state outlet only arriving in 2009. Chuy's operated unaffiliated until a momentous 2024 acquisition by the Darden restaurant group, cementing it as a sibling to Olive Garden. Equally notably, the sale shifted headquarters from Texas to Florida, big news in the Lone Star State.