This State Led In Bourbon Production Before Kentucky Took The Reins

As America's beloved home spirit, bourbon packs a storied heritage. Produced since the late 18th century, the liquor employed a corn mash base with aging in charred new oak barrels — a prominent difference from whiskey. Many of the spirit's early distillers got their start in the American Southeast, where corn grew plentifully, with the region that's now Kentucky eventually defining the spirit.

Yet although the Bluegrass State may now overwhelmingly lead production today, it wasn't always the top bourbon maker. During the 18th and 19th centuries, it was instead North Carolina that bottled the most corn-based liquor off of the stills. Also a fertile agricultural area, the state's abundant grain production (especially corn) translated into enormous quantities of the spirit. With expanding train lines ready to distribute, it all came together into a large-scale industry.

Into the early 20th century, over 500 distilleries operated in North Carolina. Producing bourbon, whiskey, and even white dog – a term that means unaged whiskey — the state held a status as a leading player in America's liquor and even wine culture. Then, with the passing of a statewide Prohibition in 1908 (over a decade before the Federal amendment), all such bourbon culture came to a halt.