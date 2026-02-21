You Can Still Buy America's Oldest Whiskey Brand In Stores
The U.S. is home to a storied drinks culture, with traditions of both brewing and distillation predating independence. Right around the nation's founding, whiskey became established as the nation's liquor of choice, a deep-rooted preference that remains today. Unfortunately, not many offerings from the early days still circulate; Prohibition nearly killed American rye whiskey. However, to sample a centuries-old offering, look out for the Overholt Rye Whiskey brand, in production since 1810.
Celebrated as the longest-operating whiskey brand in the U.S., this liquor portfolio has quite a production history. The spirit's roots trace to the Oberholtzer family (later changed to Overholt), who settled in Pennsylvania in the early 19th century, inaugurating the town of Overton. It's here that the family's rye distillery opened in 1810, soon producing a unique rye whiskey called Old Monongahela.
Now sold as A.Overholt Monongahela Mash, this revived historic style comes with a mash bill of predominantly rye and 20% malted barley. Boasting dark flavors of spice, butter, and oak, it's a unique regional whiskey nearly lost in time. Furthermore, the label distributes Old Overholt Bonded Rye, which celebrates the distillery's legacy as one of the first to sell bonded whiskey in 1897 — a then-innovative spirit type overseen by strict federal regulation. Together with expressions like an 86 Proof Rye and Extra Aged cask Strength Whiskey, these form the modern Old Overholt portfolio.
The Overholt brand comes with a storied history
Today, Old Overholt Rye whiskeys are sold under the Jim Beam umbrella, a relatively recent merger that took place in 1987. The historic distillery location still offers tours, with much of the family's property preserved by the town of West Overtown. Nevertheless, Western Pennsylvania is no longer the site of Overholt's brand production; facilities have moved to Jim Beam's Kentucky home. Subsequently, for decades following the merger, Overholt Whiskey was sold as a Kentucky-style rye (not to be confused with a high rye bourbon). The Monongahela Mash only relaunched in 2024 as a revived promotion of the historic style.
Such a change of hands is part of Old Overholt's complex, two-century-old history, filled with many other ebbs and flows. During the 19th century, the distinct Monongahela mash proved extremely popular, leading to rapid brand growth and several rounds of distillery expansion. Following the passing of brand founder Abraham Overholt in 1870, the whiskey was renamed to Old Overholt and gained his still-in-use portrait on the label.
Unfortunately, the momentum of nearly all Monongahela rye came to a halt with the onset of Prohibition in 1920. Yet by way of a rare medicinal whiskey license, the Old Overholt brand survived. Following another acquisition, the label continued to produce other rye expressions through the 20th century, until the 1980s Jim Beam shift. With such a history, it's a victory that the brand still exists — a legacy you can grab off the shelf.