The U.S. is home to a storied drinks culture, with traditions of both brewing and distillation predating independence. Right around the nation's founding, whiskey became established as the nation's liquor of choice, a deep-rooted preference that remains today. Unfortunately, not many offerings from the early days still circulate; Prohibition nearly killed American rye whiskey. However, to sample a centuries-old offering, look out for the Overholt Rye Whiskey brand, in production since 1810.

Celebrated as the longest-operating whiskey brand in the U.S., this liquor portfolio has quite a production history. The spirit's roots trace to the Oberholtzer family (later changed to Overholt), who settled in Pennsylvania in the early 19th century, inaugurating the town of Overton. It's here that the family's rye distillery opened in 1810, soon producing a unique rye whiskey called Old Monongahela.

Now sold as A.Overholt Monongahela Mash, this revived historic style comes with a mash bill of predominantly rye and 20% malted barley. Boasting dark flavors of spice, butter, and oak, it's a unique regional whiskey nearly lost in time. Furthermore, the label distributes Old Overholt Bonded Rye, which celebrates the distillery's legacy as one of the first to sell bonded whiskey in 1897 — a then-innovative spirit type overseen by strict federal regulation. Together with expressions like an 86 Proof Rye and Extra Aged cask Strength Whiskey, these form the modern Old Overholt portfolio.