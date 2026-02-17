Costco Sold This Shark Tank Soup Before It Was Even On The Show

In 2018, the investors of "Shark Tank" welcomed former comedian-turned-soup-maker Sara Polon and her mother Marilyn Polon to the popular television show. The two had co-founded Soupergirl in 2008 with an eye on creating high quality soup. In the first 10 years in business, the pair opened their own shop in Takoma, DC, sold their soups in select stores, and launched a delivery service, too. However, none of that was enough for the Sharks to bite on the opportunity to invest in the family's business and the two left empty-handed. But, what they did have was the buy-in from Costco, which had started selling the brand's soups two years prior (2016). Although the company failed to land a deal on the show, the soups remain a staple in many of the retailer's stores.

Despite closing the doors to the shop in Takoma in 2023, Soupergirl has continued to grow since the appearance on "Shark Tank", shipping products across the country, moving to a Maryland-based facility that allows for more production, and expanding into other grocers like The Fresh Market, Whole Foods, Kroger, and more. Additionally, the company's gazpachos earned the first "Fair Food" certification of any packaged food product, a recognition that demonstrates the Polons' commitment to justice for farm laborers in the United States.