Aldi's Pizza Tool Is A Williams Sonoma Look-Alike For A Fraction Of The Price

Most head to Aldi for cheap groceries, stocking up on the retailer's many private label goods to fill both the pantry and the fridge. Yet while shopping, make sure to check out the store's cookware, too. Primarily sold under the Crofton brand, Aldi's kitchen items often bring name-brand design for a fraction of the price.

When throwing a pizza night, for example, check out the $4.99 Crofton Pizza Pan, which looks remarkably similar to the $29.95 Williams Sonoma Goldtouch Nonstick Pizza Crisper. Both come in an aesthetic gold tone (Aldi also sells a gray version), feature underlying circular holes, and a raised rim. Aldi doesn't list precise dimensions for the Crofton model, but previous iterations came with a 15.7 inch diameter, a tad more spacious than Williams Sonoma's 14 inches. You can also expect a non-stick coating on both — curtailing dough sticking but necessitating hand-washing.

Reddit pizza enthusiasts craft mouth-watering pies using Aldi's model. "Aldi pizza pan makes the best pan pizza so far," noted the poster. On Facebook, others chime in with additional praise: "Frozen or homemade pizzas cook evenly and slide off easily without using oil," wrote a user. So don't feel the need to spend extra on the vessel — Aldi's budget pan delivers.