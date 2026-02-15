Aldi's Pizza Tool Is A Williams Sonoma Look-Alike For A Fraction Of The Price
Most head to Aldi for cheap groceries, stocking up on the retailer's many private label goods to fill both the pantry and the fridge. Yet while shopping, make sure to check out the store's cookware, too. Primarily sold under the Crofton brand, Aldi's kitchen items often bring name-brand design for a fraction of the price.
When throwing a pizza night, for example, check out the $4.99 Crofton Pizza Pan, which looks remarkably similar to the $29.95 Williams Sonoma Goldtouch Nonstick Pizza Crisper. Both come in an aesthetic gold tone (Aldi also sells a gray version), feature underlying circular holes, and a raised rim. Aldi doesn't list precise dimensions for the Crofton model, but previous iterations came with a 15.7 inch diameter, a tad more spacious than Williams Sonoma's 14 inches. You can also expect a non-stick coating on both — curtailing dough sticking but necessitating hand-washing.
Reddit pizza enthusiasts craft mouth-watering pies using Aldi's model. "Aldi pizza pan makes the best pan pizza so far," noted the poster. On Facebook, others chime in with additional praise: "Frozen or homemade pizzas cook evenly and slide off easily without using oil," wrote a user. So don't feel the need to spend extra on the vessel — Aldi's budget pan delivers.
Buy Aldi's Crofton Pizza Pan for easy homemade pie
Swing by Aldi, and you can grab all the necessities for homemade pizza — cookware and ingredients included. The Crofton pizza pan's perforated design is ideal for thin-crust styles, like Chicago's tavern pizza. The abundant underside ventilation exposes the dough directly to the heating element and enhances convective flow. Such a construction ensures your pizza turns out delectably crispy rather than doughy, and lets you form the pizza to the pan shape.
So to craft such a high-quality pie, you could rely on a scratch pizza dough recipe, grabbing the necessary flour and yeast at the store. Yet keep in mind Aldi also sells a convenient frozen Ready to Bake Pizza Dough, which eases prep when using the pan. Alongside, you could grab items like a can of Aldi Happy Harvest Diced Tomatoes, a package of Happy Farms Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Sliced Pepperoni to start an easy-to-assemble foundation. Bake in a hot oven – around 450 degrees Fahrenheit — until beautifully browned, then enjoy the mouth-watering merits of the well-priced pizza tool.