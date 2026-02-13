The Burrito Mistake Even Good Cooks Make All The Time

Whether you're making a two-ingredient Northern Mexican bean and cheese burrito or leaning into a hearty California-style, there's an art to assembling the dish. From carefully selecting and cooking the filling to doling out ingredients and then wrapping up the creation, nuance appears every step of the way. Thankfully, Food Republic spoke to Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack — a Mexican food blogger, cookbook author, and founder of Muy Bueno – to curtail common burrito pitfalls.

According to her, "The biggest mistake is overfilling and [overloading] burritos with too many fillers." In order to flesh out the dish in both volume and satiation, it's tempting to rely on bulk, often starchy ingredients; think rice or potatoes. Yet add too much, and such components ruin the burrito build. "Rice and other fillers absorb steam and moisture from hot fillings, which makes the burrito heavy and mushy fast," explained Marquez-Sharpnack.

Amongst common fillers, she especially objects to the addition of rice: "Personally, I don't think it belongs in burritos at all," Marquez-Sharpnack said. Indeed, many find the grain's inclusion divisive, with San Francisco's Mission-style burritos and some Texan renditions the most common styles featuring the ingredient. So with this starchy ingredient or others, it's necessary to keep a light hand, or else, "You don't taste the meat, the beans, or the seasoning," warned Marquez-Sharpnack.