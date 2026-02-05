This Old School Sugar Tool Dates Back To Medieval Times

Nowadays, cooks select between many types of processed and natural sugars, with the ingredient either cubed or crystallized into granules. Yet in times past, the sweet stuff took on a completely different form, instead distributed as a paper-wrapped large intact block. Up through the 19th century, cooks would purchase such clunky sugar cones — also called sugar loaves — then store the ingredient in dedicated sugar chests. To wield this now-outdated sugar type, an interesting old-school tool came into play: sugar nippers.

Come across such unusual-looking tongs today, and their sugar functionality would be hard to guess. The device features an all-metal construction, with a curved shape vaguely reminiscent of pliers. Yet at the tool's end come two curved clasps, which could wedge themselves into a sugar block and break off a piece for consumption. Next, this smaller chunk could be hand-grated for cooking applications or plopped into a hot beverage, like tea.

Sugar nippers came in a multitude of designs, some with stately aesthetic flourishes, others as utilitarian as can be. The tool traces back to medieval times, with usage both in Europe and the New World. Now fully irrelevant, sugar nippers offer a curious glimpse into a bygone culinary era.