The Kitchen Tool Andrew Zimmern Swears By But Few People Actually Own

Chefs know how to use all kinds of tools, gadgets, and appliances that most people do not even know exist to create their food. And when innovative new ones are introduced, they are among the first to learn about them. But celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern swears by something so basic it goes back to the Stone Age: a simple mortar and pestle.

The former "Bizarre Foods" TV host keeps several different ones of various sizes and materials on his kitchen counter and told Tasting Table: "I love mine and use it every day for grinding spices, making sauces, mayo, and more." In addition to spices, foods commonly ground with the mortar and pestles include dried and fresh herbs, nuts, garlic, and dried peppers. What's more, the ground items can be blended or emulsified with creamy and/or liquid ingredients right in the bowl-like vessel to make mouthwatering sauces and dips.

Mortar and pestles are used by many cultures around the world, and some iconic foods are traditionally made with them, such as Italy's pesto sauce and Mexico's guacamole (although there is a wrong way to make guac with a mortar and pestle). However, when it comes to the U.S., it generally is not something most Americans have in their kitchen.