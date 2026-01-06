This Southern California Brewery Was The First In San Diego To Win A Gold Medal

Nowadays, San Diego, California, is an acclaimed craft beer hot spot with well over a hundred breweries — a passionate culture that goes back decades and established the city as a leader in the U.S. craft beer revolution. Among the most prominent trailblazers is the still-operating AleSmith Brewing Company, whose roots are tied to a historic milestone: In 1994, co-founder Skip Virgilio won San Diego County's first-ever gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) for his Belgian strong ale while brewing at the Pacific Beach Brewhouse.

Founded in 1995 by a three-person team, AleSmith clearly exhibited a knack for tasty pints from the start. At a time when craft beer still occupied a tiny market share, AleSmith was among the pioneers, consistently pushing the envelope of flavor. Its first medal-winning breakthrough came in 1998 with the Horny Devil — a hefty 10% ABV take on a Belgian golden ale — which won Bronze at the 1998 World Beer Cup and Silver at the 1998 GABF. In line with the bold beer trends of the time, another one of AleSmith's early, momentous releases was the 1999-debuted Grand Cru, another Belgian-inspired beer that delighted drinkers with its smooth flavors at 10% ABV.

Into the early 21st century, AleSmith continued to uphold a high-quality reputation, all while diversifying into additional styles. In 2002, the brand released the Barrel Aged Speedway Stout, a coveted favorite celebrated as one of the globe's best brews. Since then, AleSmith has received well over a dozen additional beer medals in competition, and even won Small Brewing Company of the Year at the 2008 GABF.