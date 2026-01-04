How Ina Garten Gives Hot Chocolate A Much-Needed Boost

The truth is, many of us owe a debt of gratitude to Ina Garten. Not only has the culinary icon shared countless kitchen organization tips we now swear by, but she always has plenty of tricks up her sleeve that make our cooking journeys just that much sweeter. So, when we came across her hot chocolate recipe, we had a feeling it would become our new go-to — and the Barefoot Contessa didn't disappoint. Rather than just whipping up a standard cup and calling it a day, Garten includes a teaspoon of instant espresso or coffee powder — it's the drinker's choice! — for a fun twist.

Much in the same way a dash of hot cocoa mix can make a lackluster cup of coffee taste better, the inverse is also true — and it actually all comes down to chemistry. Both chocolate and coffee are derived from the seeds of tropical fruits that are fermented and roasted, and while both botanicals certainly boast complex flavor profiles — containing hundreds, and sometimes even thousands, of aromatic compounds — they also both undergo the Maillard reaction during roasting. This process creates complementary, toasty notes that provide a delectable sense of cozy depth when paired together.

But wait — there's more! Because Garten clearly believes in making good things even better, she suggests topping the hot chocolate with either vanilla beans or cinnamon sticks to fully elevate the experience. Can you imagine anything more comforting on a cold winter night?