How Ina Garten Gives Hot Chocolate A Much-Needed Boost
The truth is, many of us owe a debt of gratitude to Ina Garten. Not only has the culinary icon shared countless kitchen organization tips we now swear by, but she always has plenty of tricks up her sleeve that make our cooking journeys just that much sweeter. So, when we came across her hot chocolate recipe, we had a feeling it would become our new go-to — and the Barefoot Contessa didn't disappoint. Rather than just whipping up a standard cup and calling it a day, Garten includes a teaspoon of instant espresso or coffee powder — it's the drinker's choice! — for a fun twist.
Much in the same way a dash of hot cocoa mix can make a lackluster cup of coffee taste better, the inverse is also true — and it actually all comes down to chemistry. Both chocolate and coffee are derived from the seeds of tropical fruits that are fermented and roasted, and while both botanicals certainly boast complex flavor profiles — containing hundreds, and sometimes even thousands, of aromatic compounds — they also both undergo the Maillard reaction during roasting. This process creates complementary, toasty notes that provide a delectable sense of cozy depth when paired together.
But wait — there's more! Because Garten clearly believes in making good things even better, she suggests topping the hot chocolate with either vanilla beans or cinnamon sticks to fully elevate the experience. Can you imagine anything more comforting on a cold winter night?
How to make your espresso-spiked hot chocolate your own
Before you write off garnishes as just a cute way to decorate a drink — ornamental, sure, but not necessarily functional — keep in mind that a really great beverage topper does more than merely look pretty. For example, if you want to make a true triple-threat of your espresso-spiked hot chocolate's nutty pyrazines (one of those aromatic compounds cocoa and chocolate both share that makes them taste so deliciously toasty), crush up some hazelnuts or almonds and sprinkle them liberally into a mountain of whipped cream for a crunchy, sweet finish. Alternatively, garnish your concoction with a curl of orange peel; the citrus oils will brighten the deep, earthy notes of the beverage before you even take a sip.
If you're good on the garnishes but want to experiment with the drink's main flavor profile, draw inspiration from other cuisines. While Ina Garten likes to add a bit of vanilla extract to her recipe, for something more spirited, we recommend taking a cue from Mexican hot chocolate, which has a touch of spice. Simply whisk in a pinch of ancho chili powder or cayenne; it'll heighten the sweetness of the cacao while echoing the warmth of the roasted beans. Want to keep it simple and smooth? No problem — skip the heat and stir in a spoonful of malted milk powder instead for a nostalgic, cozy finish that hits all the right notes for a beverage we think the Barefoot Contessa would absolutely approve of.