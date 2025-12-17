Indian Chili: Keema With Peas Recipe

Some call this Indian Chili, others call it Keema Matar. When I make this dish for friends, I call it "keema-it's-like-Indian-chili-but-better." When I'm home, I ask my mom to make it because her version, even blindfolded with one hand tied behind her back, is still way better than mine.

Regardless of what you call it, this recipe will satisfy your cravings for this delicious Indian dish.