Indian Chili: Keema With Peas Recipe
Some call this Indian Chili, others call it Keema Matar. When I make this dish for friends, I call it "keema-it's-like-Indian-chili-but-better." When I'm home, I ask my mom to make it because her version, even blindfolded with one hand tied behind her back, is still way better than mine.
Regardless of what you call it, this recipe will satisfy your cravings for this delicious Indian dish.
This recipe for Keema Matar is easy, healthy, and delicious.
Prep Time
20
minutes
Cook Time
40
minutes
servings
4
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 medium yellow onion
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 1-inch piece ginger
- 1 serrano chili seeded and minced
- 2 teaspoons garam masala
- 1 pound high-quality ground beef
- 2 medium tomatoes
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- 1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro leaves
- coarse salt
- lime wedges
Directions
- Heat the canola oil over medium heat in a large, heavy skillet.
- Fry the onions, garlic, ginger and chili until translucent, about 5 minutes, then add the garam masala, stir well to coat, and continue cooking for another minute, stirring frequently.
- Add the beef, breaking up chunks with a wooden spoon, and cook until no longer pink on the inside.
- Add the tomatoes and a few tablespoons of water, turn up the heat until the pan sizzles, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Taste and adjust salt, then add peas and cilantro and cook until just warmed through.
- Serve over basmati rice garnished with more chopped cilantro and a lime wedge.
