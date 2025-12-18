Your Chicken Wings Deserve A Topping That Might Already Be In Your Pantry

Americans have a love affair with chicken wings, consuming close to 1.5 billion on Super Bowl Sunday alone (per the National Chicken Council). Iconic Buffalo and barbecue sauce flavors may be among the most popular, but they only scratch the surface. Fast food chains like Buffalo Wild Wings and Wingstop, for instance, have one to two dozen flavors to choose from, and you can use your imagination to make your own different types, too. To go beyond the sauce, consider using a topping instead. A great example is everything bagel seasoning, which you may already have in your pantry.

The popular flavor blend has spread far beyond its bagel shop origins to perk up all kinds of food. It's a mix of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic and onion, and salt, combining the seeds' nutty taste, savory notes from the dried alliums, and saltiness. Some brands contain black sesame seeds as well as the usual white ones, which adds a little bitterness.

In addition to flavoring the wings, the seasoning blend also adds more texture. The seeds provide a little bit of crunch, even more so if they include black sesames. Everything bagel seasoning can be used to cook other chicken parts like drumsticks or tenders, too.