For The Heartiest Baked Potato, Use This Retro Comfort Food As The Topping

A baked potato serves as a delicious wide-ranging canvas. Start with the best ways to cook the spud — such as an air fryer, oven, or instant pot — then layer on foods of your choosing. Fixings might include classics, such as bacon, cheese and chives, or unique toppings that make a baked potato into a meal. For an extra-hearty rendition of the latter, consider spooning beef stroganoff over the root vegetable.

The retro comfort food isn't often thought of as a baked potato accompaniment, but its flavor and texture is a great match for the dish. The rich and creamy sauce seeps into the spud, thereby curtailing any dryness, while the beef — which can be of a high- or low-budget cut — ups the satiation into a whole meal. You can also add some mushrooms for textural fun, and incorporate various seasonings and aromatics for your desired potato palate. Spoon into a potato sliced in half, then optionally top with parsley and crispy onions, and you have a mouthwatering plate of comfort.