The Adorable Christmas Gift Bobby Flay Wanted When He Was 8

Culinary star Bobby Flay was approaching 30 years old when he became famous, but his foray into cookery began much earlier. Like so many children of the 1960s and '70s, young Bobby wanted an Easy-Bake Oven for Christmas, and he got one when he was 8 years old (though he says, via the "Today" show, that his father tried to steer him toward a baseball mitt instead). But Flay had seen the Easy-Bake Oven advertised in TV commercials as he sat watching cartoons, and he was fascinated by the concept that a cake could be baked using just a light bulb. He wanted to find out for himself if it really worked (which it did!). This endearing childhood holiday memory was just a foreshadowing of things to come for a young boy who would grow up to be a successful restaurateur and Food Network star.

In his younger years, in addition to making sweet creations with his Easy-Bake Oven, Flay also developed a penchant for watching cooking shows, like Julia Child's "The French Chef" and Graham Kerr's "The Galloping Gourmet." He had no idea, of course, that he would one day follow in the famous footsteps of those culinary giants and become a TV chef himself. Julia Child, incidentally, continues to be one of the celebrity chefs that Bobby Flay derives constant inspiration from.

Flay has, of course, long since graduated from the Easy-Bake Oven. These days, his kitchen tools are much more sophisticated than that childhood gadget, and he's also cooking much more than just one tiny cake. He's the entrepreneur behind various successful restaurant brands, including his own burger restaurant chain, Bobby's Burgers, through which his signature food creations have been served to countless customers.