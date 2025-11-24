The Theatrical Celebrity Chef Restaurant You Can't Miss In Las Vegas
Alain Ducasse says Las Vegas is the next great culinary destination, and with so many celebrity chef-helmed restaurants already in Sin City, it's easy to believe his prediction. One of those restaurants is Bazaar Meat, opened by Michelin-starred chef José Andrés in 2014. Previously housed in The Sahara, the restaurant relocated in 2025 to the Palazzo at The Venetian, but it's just as — if not more — impressive than its original location.
In a press release, José Andrés announced, "Bazaar Meat has been one of my favorite restaurants to send friends to — it's dinner and a show, an incredible celebration of the carnivorous." And a show it is, with unique dishes that involve tableside preparations over fire, smoking nitro cocktails, and customizable martini service right at your table. Plus, every guest in the main dining room of the 20,000-square-foot restaurant has a view of the open kitchen where chefs prepare meals over flames.
In addition to the preparations and presentations, the space itself is designed with the intent of being theatrical. Designers incorporated intricate lighting and stylish oxblood leather seats, which mingle with elements intended to channel the Spanish celebration of Feria de Jerez, a week-long traditional spring fair held in Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia.
Fine dining meets theater at Bazaar Meat
Anyone who has enjoyed Bazaar Meat's menu in the past won't be disappointed that it is mostly unchanged, with meat-focused dishes that range from innovative cotton candy foie gras or hand-cut jamón ibérico de bellota to suckling pig, pork, chicken, and beef (including a selection of wagyu from various prefectures in Japan).
Small plates are also a big part of Bazaar Meat's offerings, including seafood from the raw bar, the popular cones filled with either dill cream cheese and lox or caviar and horseradish crème fraîche, tartares and carpaccios, and more. Plus, in addition to tried and true favorites, there are a few newcomers as well that continue to capture the restaurant's theatrical spirit, like live scallop ceviche and a chocolate dome-shaped dessert that, once broken, uncovers an array of smaller meal-ending sweets.
Since its reopening, many diners remain enthusiastic about the food itself, as well as the new space. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "The classic steak tartare mixed tableside is sublime." Another commented, "From the moment you strut in, it's giving velvet carnivore fantasy. Red lighting, open flames, and a menu that whispers, 'you better come hungry and bougie.'"
While Bazaar Meat Las Vegas is clearly not to be missed if you're in Sin City, if your travel plans aren't taking you in that direction, you may not be out of luck. While the menus may not all be exactly the same, you can find other Bazaar-branded locations in New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Miami Beach.