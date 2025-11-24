The Theatrical Celebrity Chef Restaurant You Can't Miss In Las Vegas

Alain Ducasse says Las Vegas is the next great culinary destination, and with so many celebrity chef-helmed restaurants already in Sin City, it's easy to believe his prediction. One of those restaurants is Bazaar Meat, opened by Michelin-starred chef José Andrés in 2014. Previously housed in The Sahara, the restaurant relocated in 2025 to the Palazzo at The Venetian, but it's just as — if not more — impressive than its original location.

In a press release, José Andrés announced, "Bazaar Meat has been one of my favorite restaurants to send friends to — it's dinner and a show, an incredible celebration of the carnivorous." And a show it is, with unique dishes that involve tableside preparations over fire, smoking nitro cocktails, and customizable martini service right at your table. Plus, every guest in the main dining room of the 20,000-square-foot restaurant has a view of the open kitchen where chefs prepare meals over flames.

In addition to the preparations and presentations, the space itself is designed with the intent of being theatrical. Designers incorporated intricate lighting and stylish oxblood leather seats, which mingle with elements intended to channel the Spanish celebration of Feria de Jerez, a week-long traditional spring fair held in Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia.