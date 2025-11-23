The Oldest Coffee Company In The US Isn't Maxwell House
Whether your morning mug is filled with freshly made brew from your local roaster, or you prefer sipping hot mushroom coffee or a rich breve or latte, you're likely familiar with omnipresent brands like Maxwell House. After all, who didn't grow up seeing advertisements for the brand whose long-standing tagline claims it's "Good to the last drop" (allegedly a quote from coffee enthusiast and U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt)? It may feel like the company has been around since the beginning of bean roasting, but Maxwell House isn't the oldest coffee business in the United States. While Maxwell House debuted in 1892 in Nashville, Brooklyn-based Gillies Coffee opened in 1840.
Founded by Wright Gillies, the son of Scottish immigrants who settled in Newburgh, New York, Gillies Coffee has been in business longer than any other coffee company in the country. Given that it quickly expanded after only three years in business, it would seem it was popular from the start. By the latter part of the 1800s, Gillies coffee was available throughout the United States. While the company's name has remained the same, the business has changed hands over the years. One of the most notable leaders has been Donald Schoenholt, who was the third generation in his family to head Gillies Coffee. Schoenholt also stood at the helm of organizations like the Roasters Guild and spearheaded the company's involvement with numerous non-profits.
More on Gillies Coffee
For well over a century and a half, Gillies has made it a priority to perfect its roasting techniques to produce high-quality, sustainable coffee for retailers, lodging establishments, and restaurants as well as individual consumers. In the late 1800s, the company had already acquired two coffee roasting patents, and before the end of the first decade of the 1900s, it was delving into gas-powered roasting. The commitment that Gillies made to constantly improve its craft helped contribute to the coffee's consistent quality.
The company's offerings have also evolved over time, and it now has a wide variety of options ranging from its Bleecker Street Espresso and numerous blends to flavors like Southern pecan, pistachio, mint, and chocolate raspberry, among others. Additionally, for lovers of seasonal flavors, the brand also produces a pumpkin spice coffee as well as Yuletide Grog. There are also several decaffeinated options. Plus, businesses who want their coffee branded can request for Gillies to create their own private label. And while Gillies Coffee has no shortage of its own roasts, it can provide customization, too. Finally, for business owners thinking beyond standard coffee, Gillies has that covered as well, with bulk-size packaging for iced tea, hot chocolate, and cappuccinos.