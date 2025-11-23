The Oldest Coffee Company In The US Isn't Maxwell House

Whether your morning mug is filled with freshly made brew from your local roaster, or you prefer sipping hot mushroom coffee or a rich breve or latte, you're likely familiar with omnipresent brands like Maxwell House. After all, who didn't grow up seeing advertisements for the brand whose long-standing tagline claims it's "Good to the last drop" (allegedly a quote from coffee enthusiast and U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt)? It may feel like the company has been around since the beginning of bean roasting, but Maxwell House isn't the oldest coffee business in the United States. While Maxwell House debuted in 1892 in Nashville, Brooklyn-based Gillies Coffee opened in 1840.

Founded by Wright Gillies, the son of Scottish immigrants who settled in Newburgh, New York, Gillies Coffee has been in business longer than any other coffee company in the country. Given that it quickly expanded after only three years in business, it would seem it was popular from the start. By the latter part of the 1800s, Gillies coffee was available throughout the United States. While the company's name has remained the same, the business has changed hands over the years. One of the most notable leaders has been Donald Schoenholt, who was the third generation in his family to head Gillies Coffee. Schoenholt also stood at the helm of organizations like the Roasters Guild and spearheaded the company's involvement with numerous non-profits.