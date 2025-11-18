No Potato Ricer For Mashed Potatoes? Reach For One Common Kitchen Tool

Although a classic tableside dish, mashed potatoes entail a surprisingly laborious preparation. Common mistakes to avoid when making them range from selecting the wrong spuds to boiling and — especially critically — smashing the potatoes into smithereens (or puree). While the ideal texture varies per diner, typically, most prefer the dish on the smoother side. Subsequently, cooks may reach for a ricer to achieve ideal spud consistency, passing potatoes through the machine to yield a soft and uniform mixture with a perfect touch of airiness.

Unfortunately, potato ricers aren't used for many other kitchen tasks, nor are they very fun to clean, either. Missing the tool in your culinary lineup is understandable, so you might look elsewhere for solutions. Thankfully, you can turn to a strainer — a much more readily available option — to craft tasty mashed potatoes, too.

The technique's easy-peasy. First, boil the spuds to a soft texture, noting which potatoes to use for a thick versus a fluffy mash. Next, cut them in half, then simply press them through the mesh (don't forget a vessel underneath to catch the starchy tastiness!). Employ a utensil like a fork, spoon, or even a towel to extrude all the flesh — the potato skin will remain in the strainer. Once done, simply mix the resultant potatoes with cream or butter, and you'll have a batch of fluffy mashed potatoes ready to enjoy.