The Best Mexican Foods That Aldi Customers Swear By

Aldi may not be the first grocery store that comes to mind when you're on the hunt for flavorful, tasty Mexican-inspired foods, but the chain carries a huge variety of authentic-tasting staples from black beans to frozen burritos to seasoned meats ready for taco night, or any night of the week. You may have brands you stick to for things like chips, salsa, and tortillas, but if you're willing to switch it up, there are some delicious options for a fraction of the price on Aldi's shelves. With food like this, you're able to provide a restaurant-style experience any night of the week, without the restaurant-sized bill.

Aldi's Mexican-style pantry finds are on the rise in popularity because of their authenticity combined with the affordable price that's pretty much unbeatable across grocery chains. Brands like Casa Mamita, Pueblo Lindo, and Earth Grown offer a selection of dips, meats, chips, and other perfectly-spiced offerings that have gone from cult finds to mainstream favorites.