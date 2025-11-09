The Best Mexican Foods That Aldi Customers Swear By
Aldi may not be the first grocery store that comes to mind when you're on the hunt for flavorful, tasty Mexican-inspired foods, but the chain carries a huge variety of authentic-tasting staples from black beans to frozen burritos to seasoned meats ready for taco night, or any night of the week. You may have brands you stick to for things like chips, salsa, and tortillas, but if you're willing to switch it up, there are some delicious options for a fraction of the price on Aldi's shelves. With food like this, you're able to provide a restaurant-style experience any night of the week, without the restaurant-sized bill.
Aldi's Mexican-style pantry finds are on the rise in popularity because of their authenticity combined with the affordable price that's pretty much unbeatable across grocery chains. Brands like Casa Mamita, Pueblo Lindo, and Earth Grown offer a selection of dips, meats, chips, and other perfectly-spiced offerings that have gone from cult finds to mainstream favorites.
Specially Selected Chimichurri Salsa
When summer rolls around, Specially Selected Chimichurri Salsa is a favorite that shoppers can't get enough of. Because it's only in stock a few months out of the year, many buyers purchase it in bulk so they'll have enough to last them when it's removed from stores. This salsa blends classic chimichurri flavors with a bit of spice and roasted red pepper. A Reddit user calls it, "the best store-bought salsa I've ever had."
Fans use this salsa as a chicken marinade, as burrito filling, and of course, by itself with their favorite chips. Chimichurri has basically unlimited uses, with its zesty flavor and just the right amount of heat. Stock-piling consumers use it all year round, putting it on eggs and roasted vegetables or even using it as a marinade to add some tanginess and bright acidity. If you're lucky enough to spot this one in-store, consider grabbing a jar before it's gone until next year.
Dakota's Pride Black Beans
You can't go wrong with a can of black beans. Perfect for taco night, Dakota's Pride black beans can be used in tacos, burritos, enchiladas, or simply mixed with some rice for a complete protein. At the extremely affordable price of just $0.89 per can, they are a sure way to stretch your grocery money and add a bit of protein and fiber to your meals. While flavor doesn't deviate much between the different brands offered at Aldi, shoppers extensively praise the low cost. You'll be hard-pressed to find the same product at a lower price anywhere else.
Aldi customers state that black beans are often a staple of weeknight meals thanks to the aforementioned perks. Since they're a bit sweeter than other beans, they can be paired with a variety of toppings, such as veggies and cheese, and they're versatile. Black beans are a great pantry staple as they can be used to enhance a wide variety of dishes.
Casa Mamita Mexican-Style Corn
Casa Mamita Mexican-Style Corn is a fresh, easy side that requires almost no prep. It consists of canned corn, assorted peppers, and seasoning to create a spicy sweet blend that can be used to transform a plethora of dishes. If you add a bit of lime juice and cilantro, you've created a fresh corn salsa that guests will think is completely homemade. You can also use it in burritos or wraps to add a boost of veggies.
Fans in Aldi sub-Reddits who have purchased the Mexican-style corn say that they do use it in their weekly taco or burrito nights, but also use it to spice up regular weekday dishes. One shopper adds it to their chicken salad to add some smokiness, while another uses it in their cornbread recipe to transform a well-known comfort dish. This corn is inexpensive and a simple way to level up some basic lunches and dinners.
Casa Mamita Beef & Bean Burritos
If you're looking for a hearty, filling meal that requires almost zero effort, Casa Mamita Beef & Bean Burritos are a freezer staple for many Aldi regulars. These burritos consist of a spicy beef and bean blend wrapped in a soft white tortilla. Simply throw them in the microwave or air fryer, or dump some enchilada sauce on a tray of them and toss them in the oven for an easy, savory meal on nights you don't feel like cooking.
Some shoppers claim that they always have a box in the freezer just in case they need to whip something up quickly. People comment that the texture is pretty good for a frozen burrito and delivers that cheesy, spicy taste reminiscent of restaurant burritos. You can add your own toppings, as well, such as veggies, more cheese, or sour cream, making this meal not only filling and flavorful, but also customizable.
Clancy's Mexican Style Street Corn Chip Dippers
Another seasonal favorite, Clancy's Mexican Style Street Corn Chips are only around for a brief moment during the summer at Aldi. Inspired by the classic flavors of Mexican street corn, these chips are sweet, spicy, and have a distinct corn flavor. Think corn, cotija, and cilantro flavors you'd find in a regular street corn recipe, packed into a crunchy chip. They're scoop-shaped making them perfect for picking up the assortment of dips you can also find on Aldi's shelves.
Customers label these chips as extremely tasty, buying multiple bags at a time to last them through the long winters when they're not on sale. While they're great for dipping, these chips can also be crushed and crumbled over taco salads or casseroles. The balance of tangy and spicy flavors are a complete crowd-pleaser and sure to leave you with an empty bag at the end of the night.
Pueblo Lindo Flour Tortillas
You can't have a great Mexican dish without a great tortilla as the base. Pueblo Lindo tortillas deliver not only great flavor, but also affordability. They're soft and chewy but still hold up against hearty taco and burrito fillings. Use them for tacos, breakfast burritos, or any other wrap-style dish you can come up with (and heat them up this way for the best results).
A Reddit user compares these tortillas to larger brands like Mission, stating that Pueblo lindo are "just as good and about half the price." Savings like these add up in a weekly grocery trip, so cost-effective options are always going to be a great selling point that Aldi offers. Other frequent buyers find new and creative ways to implement the tortillas, such as slathering them in peanut butter and honey for an impromptu dessert. These tortillas are easy, cheap, and can be kept in the pantry for any number of dishes for any meal of the day.
Carnitas Seasoned Boneless Pork Shoulder
For fans of crockpot dinners that you can prepare and then forget about, Aldi's Carnitas Seasoned Boneless Pork Shoulder is your weeknight meal hero. This cut of meat is fully seasoned in its packaging and can be thrown in the crockpot, slow cooker, or oven for perfectly spiced burrito bowls, nachos, or tacos. The meat is tender and once fully cooked, falls apart with barely any effort.
Aldi customers love how easy this meal is. There's barely any prep, you essentially only have to choose how you'd like to cook it, and then you can leave it alone until it's ready. Dress it with red onion, salsa, and cilantro for a restaurant-quality meal in the comfort of your home. Aldi shoppers also portion it out and freeze it for meal prep. Once frozen, fans of this pork can heat it up for easy lunches and dinner throughout the week. This flavorful option not only tastes authentic, but can provide enough for a full meal and leftovers, making it even more cost-effective.
Casa Mamita Salsa
You simply cannot enjoy a great Mexican-style dish without a great salsa. Casa Mamita's salsa is made with fire-roasted tomatoes, peppers, and a blend of authentic spices that leave you with a bold salsa in a variety of spice levels. It can be difficult to decipher which grocery store salsas are great and which are lacking, but reviews for this one are overwhelmingly positive. Users love this salsa on tacos and burritos, and enjoy it on their eggs in the morning and on other wraps. It can also be used in enchilada sauce or omelettes.
Aldi's salsas have been compared to larger brand names, citing that Casa Mamita's is more flavorful while being a fraction of the cost. Pairing the salsa with any tortilla chip found in the Aldi aisles makes for the perfect afternoon snack. Whether you prefer something hot, medium, or mild, this versatile salsa is zesty and tasty, the perfect complement to your dish or flying solo.
Earth Grown Plant-Based Burrito Bowl
It can be difficult to find plant-based protein that's easy to prepare and actually tastes good. However, Aldi's Earth Grown Plant-Based Southwest Burrito Bowl is a great option for plant-based shoppers, no matter your reason for sticking to plant-based protein. These pre-made bowls also come in other flavors, such as Pad Thai, but the Southwest Burrito Bowl has gotten the most praise among users online. There are lots of ways to make your favorite Mexican dishes plant-based, and it's all about finding your favorites and what works for your own nutrition needs.
This bowl contains plant-based tofu crumbles, as well as seasoned beans, rice, and corn, packing a bit of heat with the smoky flavors. Heat this bowl up in just a few minutes, making it a perfect on-the-go lunch for work. Thanks to its plant-based ingredients and higher protein content, you can feel like you're making a health-conscious choice as well as an easy one. Even Aldi shoppers who eat meat can attest that the flavor is top-notch and the dish is satisfying.
Methodology
I am a huge fan of shopping at Aldi, so I like to write about the products I've had luck with there. I've tried a large number of the products above, from the salsa and tortillas to the carnitas-style pork shoulder. I am always surprised by the affordability of products that are otherwise pricier at other grocery stores.
Once I collected some of the Mexican-style dishes I've tried for myself, I searched the internet to see what other Aldi shoppers were the biggest fans of. Some items, like the salsa, I could attest to being really good and pretty affordable, but it was helpful to find others, like the beef and bean burritos, that were hugely popular with folks who shop at Aldi. Their testimonials were beneficial when trying to find the most popular Mexican food on Aldi shelves. Hopefully these reviews have inspired you to try some new things and maybe find some staples for your next taco night!