Are you looking to turn your kitchen into a culinary mecca where you can whip up some of the most influential international dishes of all time? If so, you may need to look beyond your local grocer for ingredients. For residents of the Southeast or Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S., your go-to spot for international goods might be Lotte Plaza Market, or maybe you're fortunate enough to live near one of the many H-Marts throughout the country. If you're in Indiana (or Columbus, Ohio), you'll want to check out Saraga International Grocery. It's rated among the top ten best international markets in the nation by USA Today.

Saraga is praised for its vast selection of frozen, fresh, and pre-packaged foods from over 50 countries. Shoppers can find groceries sourced from Africa, China, Europe, Indonesia, India, Japan, Mexico, and beyond. Saraga also carries Halal meat (beef, lamb, goat, and chicken) plus live crabs, mussels, clams, tilapia, and lobsters. It also offers fresh, frozen, and smoked meat and seafood.

Not only does Saraga boast an impressive range of international groceries, it also houses a globe-trotting food court. At its Castleton location in Indianapolis, shoppers can stop by spots like French-Asian inspired bakery Tous les Jours, El Chavo Mexican Restaurant, or Mama Saaj International, which serves up Mediterranean flavors in the form of shawarmas, falafel, hummus, baba ghanoush, and kebabs. There are also multiple Korean eateries with various styles of food, including Korn's, K-Kitchen, and Sogongdong Tofu & BBQ.