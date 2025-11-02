The Indianapolis-Based Grocery Store Where You'll Find A Top-Tier International Food Market
Are you looking to turn your kitchen into a culinary mecca where you can whip up some of the most influential international dishes of all time? If so, you may need to look beyond your local grocer for ingredients. For residents of the Southeast or Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S., your go-to spot for international goods might be Lotte Plaza Market, or maybe you're fortunate enough to live near one of the many H-Marts throughout the country. If you're in Indiana (or Columbus, Ohio), you'll want to check out Saraga International Grocery. It's rated among the top ten best international markets in the nation by USA Today.
Saraga is praised for its vast selection of frozen, fresh, and pre-packaged foods from over 50 countries. Shoppers can find groceries sourced from Africa, China, Europe, Indonesia, India, Japan, Mexico, and beyond. Saraga also carries Halal meat (beef, lamb, goat, and chicken) plus live crabs, mussels, clams, tilapia, and lobsters. It also offers fresh, frozen, and smoked meat and seafood.
Not only does Saraga boast an impressive range of international groceries, it also houses a globe-trotting food court. At its Castleton location in Indianapolis, shoppers can stop by spots like French-Asian inspired bakery Tous les Jours, El Chavo Mexican Restaurant, or Mama Saaj International, which serves up Mediterranean flavors in the form of shawarmas, falafel, hummus, baba ghanoush, and kebabs. There are also multiple Korean eateries with various styles of food, including Korn's, K-Kitchen, and Sogongdong Tofu & BBQ.
The history of Saraga International Grocery and what to expect there
Saraga International Grocery opened its doors in Bloomington, Indiana, in 1994. Founded by two brothers, the shop started small, but a decade later, the pair expanded their concept to include international foods with a 62,000-square-foot store in north Indianapolis. During the 2010s, they opened a Saraga store in Greenwood, Indiana, and another in Columbus, Ohio. In 2023, the 100,000-square-foot Castleton location in Indiana began to welcome shoppers.
Whether buying goat for traditional birria tacos, popping in for BOGO baked goods before closing time, or stopping by the plethora of food stalls (which vary by location), Redditors agree that Saraga is a top-notch destination for international foods. "The pure joy I experienced just perusing the aisles, learning about new foods/brands, and about other cultures in general was really cool," said u/Flaky_Director6894. Similarly, u/Sarkin noted, "Saraga is an absolute treasure." Many seem to prefer the Castleton location, though there was praise all around for Sagara, including comparisons (in terms of selection) to Ohio's Jungle Jim's grocery store.
Facebook reviews of Saraga (which means "living" in Korean) are similarly positive. Reviewers love the wide selection, from kimchi and sea bass to live seafood and quality produce, with some saying they drive hours to shop there. For those looking for foods they can't find elsewhere, one reviewer said, "This place is the answer to your prayers."