The Aldi Morning Staple That Keeps Increasing In Price

No matter what we have for breakfast, from bacon and eggs to a quick bowl of cereal or oatmeal, to an on-the-go bagel or breakfast sandwich, many people can't start the day without coffee. We've been paying more for our caffeine habit lately, as prices for the morning staple have been soaring. Aldi shoppers have noticed it with one of the discount supermarket chain's favorite coffees, Simply Nature's Fair Trade Organic Whole Bean Coffee. Although Aldi's many private brands are one of the reasons why its groceries are so cheap, the cost of its Simply Nature coffee keeps going up.

One Redditor highlighted its price hikes in an October post about the 12-ounce bags now costing $8.29. The poster complained that it was the fourth increase in recent months, after it rose to $7.99 in September, $7.59 in August, and $7.45 in June. The Redditor didn't give their location, but at the time of this writing, the price is even higher at some other Aldis, including $8.79 at one in New York City, and $9.15 at Aldis in Chicago, Houston, and Tampa.

The coffee comes in two versions, with beans from either Honduras or Peru. They're both single-origin, medium-roast Arabica beans grown above 4,400 feet. Arabica trees grow more slowly in the cooler temperatures at higher elevations, developing a more nuanced blend of flavors and acidity. The Simply Nature coffees were recognized with the American Masters of Taste Superior Taste Gold Medal Seal from Chefs in America in 2019, and the Chefs Best Award in 2020 (per Beans and Burrs).