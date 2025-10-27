The Aldi Morning Staple That Keeps Increasing In Price
No matter what we have for breakfast, from bacon and eggs to a quick bowl of cereal or oatmeal, to an on-the-go bagel or breakfast sandwich, many people can't start the day without coffee. We've been paying more for our caffeine habit lately, as prices for the morning staple have been soaring. Aldi shoppers have noticed it with one of the discount supermarket chain's favorite coffees, Simply Nature's Fair Trade Organic Whole Bean Coffee. Although Aldi's many private brands are one of the reasons why its groceries are so cheap, the cost of its Simply Nature coffee keeps going up.
One Redditor highlighted its price hikes in an October post about the 12-ounce bags now costing $8.29. The poster complained that it was the fourth increase in recent months, after it rose to $7.99 in September, $7.59 in August, and $7.45 in June. The Redditor didn't give their location, but at the time of this writing, the price is even higher at some other Aldis, including $8.79 at one in New York City, and $9.15 at Aldis in Chicago, Houston, and Tampa.
The coffee comes in two versions, with beans from either Honduras or Peru. They're both single-origin, medium-roast Arabica beans grown above 4,400 feet. Arabica trees grow more slowly in the cooler temperatures at higher elevations, developing a more nuanced blend of flavors and acidity. The Simply Nature coffees were recognized with the American Masters of Taste Superior Taste Gold Medal Seal from Chefs in America in 2019, and the Chefs Best Award in 2020 (per Beans and Burrs).
Why is the price of coffee going up?
There isn't just one reason that coffee prices are high and continuing to rise; instead, it's due to a combination of factors. One is inflation. Although the food inflation rate eventually lowered after skyrocketing during the pandemic, it took years to do so as prices continued to increase, and the rate is again going up from last year's lows (per US Inflation Calculator). Secondly, coffee crops were smaller in 2024 in Brazil, the country that produces the most coffee in the world, and in Vietnam, the second-biggest coffee producer, due to drought, and in Vietnam, by heavy rains that followed, which reduced the global supply.
The final contributor is the tariffs imposed by President Trump, a cost that's generally passed on to consumers. A 10% tariff was placed on imports from the Simply Nature coffee source countries Honduras and Peru in April 2025. Meanwhile, a whopping 50% tariff was slapped on coffee from Brazil in July, along with a 20% tariff on Vietnam. Even though those nations don't supply the Aldi brand's coffee beans, tariffs on the world's two biggest producers have disrupted supply chains and caused overall coffee prices to rise.
This perfect storm of causes has spiked coffee prices in the U.S. — which imports 99% of its supply — by nearly 19% from August 2024 to August 2025 (per the Bureau of Labor Statistics). That's the biggest one-year increase in three decades, dating back to 1997, per CNN.