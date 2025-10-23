How Jacques Pépin's 3-Ingredient Cocktail Puts A Twist On A Classic Manhattan

Working in the food industry for over seven decades, Jacques Pépin is one of the greats of the culinary world. But, while his repertoire has predominantly focused in bringing accessible French cuisine into American households – he can whip up a mouth-watering cocktail, too. In a video posted by the Jacques Pépin Foundation on Instagram, the chef showcases several of his favorite tipples, including an intriguing twist on a Manhattan cocktail recipe that he calls a "reverse Manhattan."

In its classic form, the Manhattan consists of two parts of rye or bourbon stirred over ice with one part vermouth. It's then finished with a maraschino cherry or lemon twist garnish and a couple dashes of Angostura bitters. But, Pépin savvily reverses the order — placing a lime wedge into an ice filled glass first, then adding a generous pour of red vermouth, which then serves as the bulk of the cocktail's composition. To finish, the chef incorporates just a tablespoon and half of whiskey — a bottle of Woodford Reserve bourbon is shown — all charismatically stirred together with a knife.

In Pépin's iteration of the cocktail, there's no need for precise bartending measurements or even a shaker. Rather, high-quality ingredients matched with casual assembly are what define this Manhattan riff — a construction that's a perfect reflection of Pépin's style.