This Single Country Produces More Than 50% Of The World's Sweet Potatoes

There are a lot of misconceptions about sweet potatoes. First off, sweet potatoes and yams are different. Yams are often mislabeled as sweet potatoes in the United States, but true yams are native to Africa and Asia and have a rough, bark-like exterior. Sweet potatoes are native to the Americas and have smooth skin. But interestingly enough, although sweet potatoes originally come from the Americas, most of today's global supply is produced in China.

Tridge reports that as of 2023, China accounted for about 55% of worldwide production, churning out more than 112 billion pounds. This isn't surprising, seeing how China is the world's largest agricultural producer across the board. Much of the sweet potato crop, however, is used domestically, either as a food or for industrial uses like alcohol and animal feed.

Not only does most of the world's sweet potato supply come from China, but an astonishing share of that comes from a single region. According to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Liancheng County produces about 80% of China's sweet potatoes. Dubbed the "capital of sweet potatoes," the county's economy is built around the crop, from small family-run baking workshops to large e-commerce operations.