Whether you keep it plain or eat it with toppings, ice cream dependably delights. Yet, nailing a perfect consistency requires expertise — not only for the chilled dairy, but the chocolate chip topping, too. If you simply mix the sweet cocoa bites into the frozen treat, the texture turns unappetizingly hard.

So for savvy solutions, Food Republic's fortunate for the advice of Edmund McCormick, the Founder & CEO of Cape Crystal Brands — a company selling stabilizers, thickeners, and other culinary products. He notes the issue all comes down to the commercial chocolate chips you're buying from the store. These are designed primarily for baking applications, meaning they contain "less cocoa butter, and more stabilizers," which causes unwanted rigidity.

In a batch of homemade cookies (perhaps prepared using a chocolate chip skillet recipe), their industrial composition avoids excessive melting. Yet mixed into an ice cream, you get dry, unpalatable bites that overly disrupt the velvety mouthfeel. So to remedy, McCormick notes the simplest move is to "melt chocolate with 1–2 teaspoons of coconut oil per cup," then once re-chilled, you can reintegrate the chips into frozen treats without fear. If you don't have this fatty ingredient on hand, cocoa butter and sugar can aid in modifying the makeup, too. Thankfully, options for ideally-textured chocolate are numerous, you'll just need to ensure adjustments.