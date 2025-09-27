Etiquette To Consider When Ordering At A Business Dinner

Ordering may seem simple enough when you're dining alone or with friends. But in a professional setting, there are many ordering behaviors that can place you in a bad light. For instance, choosing the most expensive entrée on the menu "can signal poor judgment or insensitivity, especially if someone else is hosting," Salar Sheik explained. "This can signal a lack of awareness or appear as though you're taking advantage of the host."

Indecisively lingering over the menu when it's your turn to order can also make you memorable for all the wrong reasons. "Long deliberations can interrupt the flow of conversation and make the moment awkward," Sheik advised. In a similar vein, you should keep food customization to a minimum — you definitely don't want to request a host of nitpicky changes that will have your waiter exasperated and your companions raising their eyebrows. "While small adjustments are fine, excessive modifications can come across as high-maintenance," Sheik warned.

If you do legitimately need to request changes due to dietary restrictions, keep them as streamlined as possible. If you can, review the restaurant's menu beforehand so you know exactly what you want and what adjustments need to be made. Then, deliver your instructions as smoothly and concisely as possible. "A polite, straightforward explanation ('I don't eat gluten, could I have the grilled fish without the sauce?') shows professionalism," Sheik instructed. If your dietary constraints are extensive, "consider letting the server or host know privately before ordering."