The Mashed Potatoes Trick To Boost Your Frozen Pot Pie

If you have one of our favorite brands of frozen pot pies at home, you may be looking for some exciting ways to elevate it. While you can totally enjoy it as is, one trick that we're forever obsessed with is taking some mashed potatoes and adding them on top. While some recipes use mashed potatoes to top a pot pie that only has a bottom crust, you can think of this version as a makeshift cottage pie, but with a fun little layer of crust separating the potatoes from the meat filling. For a texture (or carb) lover, this is probably already giving you all the feels.

To make it, you can either whip up a fresh batch of spuds or take it as your opportunity to use up some leftover mashed potatoes. Since the pot pie is frozen, you'll want to cook it per the instructions on the package and then top it with the cooked (and warmed!) potatoes. You can enjoy it just as it is, or if you'd like to brown the potatoes a bit, place the pot pie back in the oven and let it broil until the potatoes have browned to your liking (about one to two minutes).