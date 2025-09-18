Why This Tiny Gadget Will Change The Way You Juice Lemons Forever

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We love freshly squeezed lemon juice and have seen many different ways of juicing, from hand-pressed and lever mechanisms to fancy, full-on juicing machines. Honestly, we thought we'd seen it all until we stumbled upon corkscrew-style lemon juicers, like this YZC Lemon Squeezer. These gadgets are plastic citrus juicers roughly the size of a finger. They're unique in that they allow you to squeeze the juice from a lemon without needing to cut it open.

How does it work? The compact device is open on one end, allowing you to screw it directly into a fresh, uncut lemon like a corkscrew. For best results, we recommend using a juicy, ripe lemon or softening a hard lemon in warm water. Once inserted, squeeze the lemon firmly so that the juice naturally collects inside the top chamber, which is covered by a lid.

Remove the lid to pour directly into beverages or food, or keep it closed and store your lemon — with the gadget still inside — for later. In small amounts, lemon juice is great for hydration, and you can pour it straight into your water for a refreshing flavor boost, add it to iced tea like an Arnold Palmer, or use it in cocktails or mocktails. When it comes to food, lemon juice is used in marinades, dressings, dips, and desserts — pretty much with anything you can imagine, lemon makes a solid pairing.