The Number On Vintage Mason Jars That Makes Them More Valuable

You've probably seen plenty of Mason jars at flea markets and yard sales and perhaps the occasional antique store. Perhaps you think that would look pretty on your kitchen counter, especially with some fresh cut flowers. Or maybe you'd actually use it for its original intended purpose — storing food — and tuck it away in the pantry. But you look at the price tag and wonder what the vendor was thinking. After all, aren't Ball Mason jars a dime a dozen? Not exactly. If you're fortunate enough to stumble on one that's been marked at the bottom with the number 13 –- and in this case the number 13 is particularly lucky –- you may have hit the Mason jar jackpot.

Antique Ball Mason jars commonly have a number at the bottom of the jar. Although people often believe the numbers indicate when the jar was made, they actually refer to the mold used for that particular jar and where it was placed on the glassmaking machine. Each machine had a series of eight to 10 molds, all making the same type of jar. If a bad jar was produced, it was easy to know which mold needed to be replaced.

How number 13 jars became rare -– and therefore more valuable –- is the stuff of legend. Moonshiners operating during the prohibition period used Ball's glassware to transport their illegal goods. A superstitious lot, the moonshiners not only wouldn't use jars with the number 13 on them, they destroyed them, afraid that using one, even by accident, would bring bad luck in the form of the police raining down on them.