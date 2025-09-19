The Reusable Grocery Bag Storage Trick That's Like Origami (But For Organization)

Reusable grocery bags are a great choice for both your wallet and the planet, but storing them can be challenging. Maybe you've got a trunk overflowing with crumpled totes or a junk drawer stuffed so full you can barely close it. And when it's time to grab one, you're left digging through the pile, craving a better system. Luckily, there is a simple folding trick that turns that chaos into order with just a few easy steps.

Before you start, keep in mind that this hack works best with certain types of bags. Large reusable trolley bags speed up shopping trips, but their long handles don't fold down neatly, so they're not ideal. Instead, look for standard reusable totes. The kind that are flexible enough to fold but sturdy enough to hold their shape. Gather all of your bags that fit this criteria and get ready to roll!

Lay your bag flat with the handles to the right, then fold the handles over the bag to the left. Take the bottom of the bag and fold it upward so the edge reaches about two-thirds of the way up. Next, fold the top section down to cover it, keeping the left side a little wider than the right. Fold that wider section inward, then curl this tail upward into a circle. Tuck the other tail inside the loop so it's secured. Now, you should have a neatly folded, self-contained bag that's compact, easy to grab, and ready for your next shopping trip.