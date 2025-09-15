What's The Most Expensive Kind Of Fruit At The Grocery Store?

It feels like grocery prices are jaw-dropping at the moment, and produce is always at the top of the list. Shoppers have come to expect certain fruits to command a premium, but according to the USDA Economic Research Service, the most expensive fruit product by cost per cup equivalent in 2022 wasn't a rare tropical berry or specialty melon — it was canned cherries in syrup or water, at $3.56 per cup equivalent. That price surpassed even frozen asparagus and more indulgent produce, making these cherries the priciest fruit option in typical U.S. grocery aisles.

This revelation may seem counterintuitive; a lot of people likely assume that fresh costs more because of the lower nutritional value associated with canned fruits. However, the higher price tag comes from the added cost of processing. There's pitting, syrup packing, and canning, which add labor, materials, and shelf-stable convenience costs that show up at checkout. Additionally, cherries themselves tend to be seasonal and delicate, another contributor to higher baseline prices. You're paying for preserved convenience and sweetness, and not just the fruit itself. So while sunny mangoes or exotic berries might feel more luxurious, it's that cup of cherries you want to throw in your kid's lunchbox that'll cost you a pretty penny.