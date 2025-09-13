How To Give Store-Bought Frosting That Homemade Fluffy Texture
Whether you're trying to infuse a little more flavor into it or adjust its texture, there are plenty of ways to take frosting to the next level — but we wanted to take a deeper dive into one trick that can easily give the store-bought stuff a fluffy consistency. The method? Whipping it up. As a side note, keep in mind that frosting and icing are technically two different things, so while you may hear others use the words interchangeably, they have different uses in baking. What we're discussing today is frosting (the thick coating you use on the outside and in between layers of cake).
Whipping frosting introduces air, which gives it a lighter and airier texture than it has straight out of the can. Have you ever opened up a can of frosting and thought it was way too thick? This is the best way to solve that. To do this, simply dump the frosting into a mixing bowl and whip it on medium speed for about 2 to 3 minutes, or until it reaches your desired consistency. Another benefit of this technique is that you'll end up with more frosting as it expands and fluffs up. This can help save money since you may not need to open multiple cans, depending on how much cake (or how many cupcakes) you're frosting. Win, win!
More tips on how to elevate your whipped frosting
If you're looking for more ways to take your whipped frosting up a notch, you likely have some reinforcements right in your pantry. For example, you can add different ingredients to give it a flavor boost (and you can even play around with how the frosting flavor complements additions). A dark chocolate frosting, for instance, could work beautifully with a little chili powder — a nod to how Mexican hot chocolate includes chile peppers for a touch of heat and warmth. Instant espresso is another addition that notoriously works well with chocolate. On the other hand, a flavor like lemon frosting could be brightened even more by adding fresh lemon juice or lemon peel. You could also add cinnamon and other warm spices to classic vanilla to turn it into a seasonal fall frosting. Start with about ½ teaspoon, taste, and add more as necessary.
Aside from flavorings, you can also add textural elements if you're craving a little crunch. For example, chopped M&Ms can be folded into whipped frosting for a fun and colorful touch. You could also crush up pretzels, cookies, or your favorite candy. When doing so, about ½ cup to 1 cup of chopped ingredients should work for a 16-ounce tub of frosting, but feel free to add more or less depending on your preference.