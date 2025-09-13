How To Give Store-Bought Frosting That Homemade Fluffy Texture

Whether you're trying to infuse a little more flavor into it or adjust its texture, there are plenty of ways to take frosting to the next level — but we wanted to take a deeper dive into one trick that can easily give the store-bought stuff a fluffy consistency. The method? Whipping it up. As a side note, keep in mind that frosting and icing are technically two different things, so while you may hear others use the words interchangeably, they have different uses in baking. What we're discussing today is frosting (the thick coating you use on the outside and in between layers of cake).

Whipping frosting introduces air, which gives it a lighter and airier texture than it has straight out of the can. Have you ever opened up a can of frosting and thought it was way too thick? This is the best way to solve that. To do this, simply dump the frosting into a mixing bowl and whip it on medium speed for about 2 to 3 minutes, or until it reaches your desired consistency. Another benefit of this technique is that you'll end up with more frosting as it expands and fluffs up. This can help save money since you may not need to open multiple cans, depending on how much cake (or how many cupcakes) you're frosting. Win, win!