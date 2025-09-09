The California BBQ Spot Owned By A Breaking Bad Star

From tequila brands to vegan products, celebrities invest in a diverse range of food ventures. Such a partnership extends to eateries, too; and sometimes such celebrity-owned restaurants happen to be very good. If you're a cinephile and love good food, swinging by such businesses is a win-win.

If you're a fan of "Breaking Bad", then there's a barbecue spot in Temecula, California that lends such an experience. Dean Norris — who famously portrayed DEA agent Hank Schrader — bought the Swing Inn Cafe in 2022. The backstory is heart-warming; Norris and his wife have long been regulars of the restaurant, which has served delicious breakfasts since 1927. Located in a historic neighborhood, the couple felt compelled to ensure the institution retains its character, "I know what it meant to the city of Temecula," said Norris when interviewed on a Visting California podcast on Youtube.

Previously, the Swing Inn Cafe focused on filling the bellies of delighted morning crowds. So in an effort to promote the nightlife of his current hometown, the Norrises expanded the business with a full-fledged barbecue menu come dinnertime. To accomplish the expansion, the couple hired a respected pitmaster, Nick Yepremian, and now sells a 25-hour cooked brisket as well as other classics like pulled pork and burnt ends; all delectably showcased on their eye-catching platters. So skip the popular barbecue chains and check out this gem instead.