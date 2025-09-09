The California BBQ Spot Owned By A Breaking Bad Star
From tequila brands to vegan products, celebrities invest in a diverse range of food ventures. Such a partnership extends to eateries, too; and sometimes such celebrity-owned restaurants happen to be very good. If you're a cinephile and love good food, swinging by such businesses is a win-win.
If you're a fan of "Breaking Bad", then there's a barbecue spot in Temecula, California that lends such an experience. Dean Norris — who famously portrayed DEA agent Hank Schrader — bought the Swing Inn Cafe in 2022. The backstory is heart-warming; Norris and his wife have long been regulars of the restaurant, which has served delicious breakfasts since 1927. Located in a historic neighborhood, the couple felt compelled to ensure the institution retains its character, "I know what it meant to the city of Temecula," said Norris when interviewed on a Visting California podcast on Youtube.
Previously, the Swing Inn Cafe focused on filling the bellies of delighted morning crowds. So in an effort to promote the nightlife of his current hometown, the Norrises expanded the business with a full-fledged barbecue menu come dinnertime. To accomplish the expansion, the couple hired a respected pitmaster, Nick Yepremian, and now sells a 25-hour cooked brisket as well as other classics like pulled pork and burnt ends; all delectably showcased on their eye-catching platters. So skip the popular barbecue chains and check out this gem instead.
Find a few Breaking Bad easter eggs at the Swing Inn Cafe
If you're keen to head to the Swing Inn Cafe for destination dining, rest assured you'll be rewarded with an experience. For one, the restaurant's location is delightful: Nestled on Old Temecula's historic strip, there's a Western ambiance that recalls the show.
Furthermore, the Norris family has added their own personal touches to the Swing Inn Cafe. In addition to featuring their own sausage recipe, you'll certainly find some winks at "Breaking Bad" stardom. There's a cocktail named the Heisenberg, made with costar Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's celebrity mezcal brand, Dos Hombres. And you can even order a mug of a Marzen beer called Schraderbräu, just like how Hank home-brewed in the show.
To complete the experience, you can purchase other "Breaking Bad" merchandise like sodas, candy, and even T-shirts. With Dean Norris himself often seen inside doors, the Swing Inn Cafe cements as a fun stop during a tour geared for the show. And best of all, you'll get a delicious barbecue meal in the process.