This Legendary Italian Sausage Starts From Mere Scraps

Italy is both well-known and well-loved for its food. While it may be home to fan favorites like pizza and fresh pasta, it's also famous for many of the essential cured meats you should know about. But believe it or not, there's an underrated meat that isn't as mainstream as, say, a slice of prosciutto or capicola (or gabagool, if you're a "Sopranos" fan). The meat in question is called 'nduja, said to have been born in Southern Italy — in the heart of Calabria, to be exact. It's a fiery, slightly funky sausage that's unique for its spreadable texture, which almost melts when heated. This makes it a powerhouse ingredient in pasta sauces, since it can blend in undetectably while infusing unmistakable flavor.

But how exactly is it made? Traditionally, this spicy pork sausage was created by taking different scraps of the animal, such as the shoulder, belly, and leg. These cuts are ground and combined in a high fat-to-meat ratio — about three parts fat to one part lean meat. This recipe (which today sometimes includes lard and chopped pancetta) is what gives 'nduja its spreadability, thanks to the fat content. Calabrian red chilies and herbs are mixed in as well, giving the sausage its signature flavor. You can find 'nduja at specialty Italian markets, though some chains like Whole Foods are starting to carry it.