The Old-School Summer Pie That We Don't See People Eat Anymore

Summer pies are all about breezy preparation. Relying on a store-bought crust, you can work in the ripest available fruits like peaches, strawberries, or cherries, all without much baking. Or go for tried and true classics such as a lemon ice box, as well as an only six-ingredient key lime pie. However, if you want to really impress guests with a blast from the past, then whip up a Kool-Aid pie. We guarantee no one else will be bringing it to the barbecue or picnic.

This old school dessert doesn't get much attention in the 21st century, but its flavors still shine with a delicious dose of nostalgia. And in its most basic form, assembly involves only a few components. Simply select a Kool-Aid flavor of your choosing — Tropical Punch is a popular pick — then combine with condensed milk. Fold in some whipping cream or Cool Whip for volume, and your pie filling is assembled.

Classically, spoonfuls of the filling then go into a thin graham cracker crust, lending tall slices of aesthetically colored pie. You can add a bit more whipped cream atop to complete the look, optionally embellished with a topping like a piece of candy or a maraschino cherry. With 80s-esque technicolor hues, this pie's a party for both the eyes and taste buds.