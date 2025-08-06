Scalloped Vs Au Gratin: Here's How These 2 Potato Dishes Differ

The breadth of tasty potato recipes truly has no limits — think vada pav sliders or repurposed super crispy potato peels. Approach the vegetable's preparation with care, and you can fry, boil, steam, roast, and saute spuds into delicious form. Dishes featuring this tuber run so varied, they even start to overlap, making delineation tricky.

Take scalloped potatoes and potatoes au gratin. Past their distinct lingual roots, the two dishes often mistakenly get clumped together. Reference either name, and you can expect a batch of baked sliced potatoes held in a casserole-style dish. So to explain the dish's nuance, Food Republic spoke to Marissa Stevens, the recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl.

According to her, the central distinction mostly comes down to one ingredient. "Au gratin includes cheese throughout the layers," while scalloped potatoes come "in a milk or cream sauce with little or no cheese." After all, the employed dairy plays a big role in these dishes: The use of butter, milk, and cream further impacts the resulting decadence. So, to figure out which dish you're in the mood for, start by considering the cheese.